Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1304 Elm Avenue

1304 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Elm Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91775
San Gabriel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Location!! Gabrielino High School Rating by 10 !! A true lovely townhouse Close to Las Tunas and Rosemead Blvd; 168 Supermarket and Restaurants in a well maintained complex with newer roof and exterior building painting. This nice Spanish style two story home offers 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths plus a good size enclosed patio. Wood floor through out. Updated kitchen and baths. Newer range, dishwasher, cabinets, counter tops. Ready to move in. Stackable washer & dryer hook-up. 2-car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Elm Avenue have any available units?
1304 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 1304 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 1304 Elm Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Gabriel.
Does 1304 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 1304 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1304 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1304 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Elm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
