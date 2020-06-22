1304 Elm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Location!! Gabrielino High School Rating by 10 !! A true lovely townhouse Close to Las Tunas and Rosemead Blvd; 168 Supermarket and Restaurants in a well maintained complex with newer roof and exterior building painting. This nice Spanish style two story home offers 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths plus a good size enclosed patio. Wood floor through out. Updated kitchen and baths. Newer range, dishwasher, cabinets, counter tops. Ready to move in. Stackable washer & dryer hook-up. 2-car detached garage.