Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM
1 of 6
1146 S. Gladys
1146 Gladys Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1146 Gladys Avenue, San Gabriel, CA 91776
San Gabriel-Rosemead
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom San Gabriel Home - Big Corner lot, detached garage, washer dryer hookups, family room , livng room, 3 bedrooms , 2 bathroom, service porch. Available for move in 5/12/20
(RLNE5765854)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1146 S. Gladys have any available units?
1146 S. Gladys doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Gabriel, CA
.
Is 1146 S. Gladys currently offering any rent specials?
1146 S. Gladys is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 S. Gladys pet-friendly?
No, 1146 S. Gladys is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Gabriel
.
Does 1146 S. Gladys offer parking?
Yes, 1146 S. Gladys offers parking.
Does 1146 S. Gladys have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 S. Gladys does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 S. Gladys have a pool?
No, 1146 S. Gladys does not have a pool.
Does 1146 S. Gladys have accessible units?
No, 1146 S. Gladys does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 S. Gladys have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 S. Gladys does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 S. Gladys have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 S. Gladys does not have units with air conditioning.
