Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
The Presidio Landmark
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

The Presidio Landmark

Open Now until 5pm
1801 Wedemeyer St · (650) 229-5701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Exclusive Move-in Offer for New Residents: Receive Up to One Month Free on Select Residences, Move-in by 7/15/20! Call for complete details.
Location

1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA 94129
Presidio National Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 30

$3,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 19

$3,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 514 · Avail. Aug 2

$5,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Sep 8

$6,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Presidio Landmark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
garage
24hr concierge
bike storage
coffee bar
yoga
WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS, BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Discover apartments where you wake up and are reminded that you are a part of something bigger. Not only do you have a peaceful, private haven with a national park right out your front door, but all of San Francisco's vibrant culture and city life is just down the block. Right here there are wonderful amenities that make it easy to stay fit, get together with friends, and unwind. Sit on the historic portico where generations of sailors came before you. Or keep it casual under the stars, and gather with friends around the fire pit. Nowhere else in San Francisco will you find a historic building that's been thoughtfully and sustainably renovated, with modern comforts, conveniences and pampering services - all within a National Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot: $200/month. Outdoor parking lots near entrance are $175 - 200 per month per unassigned spot. Select suites have the option of a tandem garage space for $325 per month. Call for more details. EV charging stations also available for $250 per assigned spot. Other, assigned. Outdoor parking lots near entrance are $175 - 200 per month per unassigned spot. Select suites have the option of a tandem garage space for $325 per month. Call for more details. EV charging stations also available for $250 per assigned spot. Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $225/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$75/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Presidio Landmark have any available units?
The Presidio Landmark has 12 units available starting at $3,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Presidio Landmark have?
Some of The Presidio Landmark's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Presidio Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
The Presidio Landmark is offering the following rent specials: Exclusive Move-in Offer for New Residents: Receive Up to One Month Free on Select Residences, Move-in by 7/15/20! Call for complete details.
Is The Presidio Landmark pet-friendly?
No, The Presidio Landmark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does The Presidio Landmark offer parking?
Yes, The Presidio Landmark offers parking.
Does The Presidio Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Presidio Landmark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Presidio Landmark have a pool?
Yes, The Presidio Landmark has a pool.
Does The Presidio Landmark have accessible units?
No, The Presidio Landmark does not have accessible units.
Does The Presidio Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Presidio Landmark has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

