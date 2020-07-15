All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Mission

2072 Mission Street · (415) 966-4834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Suite 21: Private Room with Shared Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 125 sqft

Unit Suite 4: Private Room with Shared Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 120 sqft

Unit Suite 7: Private Room with Shared Bathroom · Avail. Aug 6

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mission.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
yoga
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January!

Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home!

Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need!

Monthly rent includes:

- Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug
- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas
- Weekly housekeeping of communal areas
- All utilities paid, including high-speed internet, cable, HBO, Hulu, Netflix and Spotify
- Never having to buy soap, toilet paper, or paper towels (we take care of it!)
- Weekly community events and/or dinners

Each suite features a Tuft and Needle mattress and furniture from West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Article, and Anthropologie.

There's a large chef's kitchen, open living room space with a 62" TV and sound system, dining area with seating for 12, and an outdoor patio with BBQ grill - all designed to bring people together. Feel free to share the space with your guests.
There's also a pantry with private storage space for everyone, and a laundry room with 2 washers and 2 dryers.

Amazing location situated one block from 16th St. Bart, next to some of the best restaurants and bars in the city.

Plus to make things easier, extra help like picking up dry cleaning, wash and fold, storage, and bedroom cleaning are also available.

Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4441349)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $5
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: .
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mission have any available units?
The Mission has 7 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mission have?
Some of The Mission's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mission currently offering any rent specials?
The Mission is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mission pet-friendly?
No, The Mission is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does The Mission offer parking?
No, The Mission does not offer parking.
Does The Mission have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mission offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mission have a pool?
No, The Mission does not have a pool.
Does The Mission have accessible units?
No, The Mission does not have accessible units.
Does The Mission have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mission has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

