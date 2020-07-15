The Mission

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access bike storage cc payments e-payments smoke-free community yoga

Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January!



Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home!



Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need!



Monthly rent includes:



- Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug

- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas

- Weekly housekeeping of communal areas

- All utilities paid, including high-speed internet, cable, HBO, Hulu, Netflix and Spotify

- Never having to buy soap, toilet paper, or paper towels (we take care of it!)

- Weekly community events and/or dinners



Each suite features a Tuft and Needle mattress and furniture from West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Article, and Anthropologie.



There's a large chef's kitchen, open living room space with a 62" TV and sound system, dining area with seating for 12, and an outdoor patio with BBQ grill - all designed to bring people together. Feel free to share the space with your guests.

There's also a pantry with private storage space for everyone, and a laundry room with 2 washers and 2 dryers.



Amazing location situated one block from 16th St. Bart, next to some of the best restaurants and bars in the city.



Plus to make things easier, extra help like picking up dry cleaning, wash and fold, storage, and bedroom cleaning are also available.



Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4441349)