Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

SoMa South Park

414 Bryant Street · (415) 446-1693
Location

414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Suite 3: Private Bedroom Shared Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 128 sqft

Unit Suite 15: Private Bedroom Shared Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 124 sqft

Unit Suite 7: Private Bedroom Shared Bathroom · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SoMa South Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home!

Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need!

Monthly rent includes:

- Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug
- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas
- Weekly housekeeping of communal areas
- All utilities paid, including high-speed internet, cable, HBO, Hulu, Netflix and Spotify
- Never having to buy soap, toilet paper, or paper towels (we take care of it!)
- Weekly community events and/or dinners

Suites feature a Tuft and Needle mattress and furniture from West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Article, and Anthropologie.

The building has been fully renovated and includes brand new furniture and appliances. The first-floor patio BBQ area provides a wonderful setting for entertaining or catching up with friends. Bike storage and on-site laundry for all members.

Fantastic location--Within walking distance of Blue Bottle Coffee, 21st Amendment Brewery, SFMOMA and AT&T Park. Walk Score of 95!

Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.

----------
Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $5
Deposit: $1000
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: .
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SoMa South Park have any available units?
SoMa South Park has 3 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does SoMa South Park have?
Some of SoMa South Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SoMa South Park currently offering any rent specials?
SoMa South Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SoMa South Park pet-friendly?
No, SoMa South Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does SoMa South Park offer parking?
No, SoMa South Park does not offer parking.
Does SoMa South Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SoMa South Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SoMa South Park have a pool?
No, SoMa South Park does not have a pool.
Does SoMa South Park have accessible units?
No, SoMa South Park does not have accessible units.
Does SoMa South Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SoMa South Park has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

