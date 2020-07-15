SoMa South Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage internet access cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home!



Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need!



Monthly rent includes:



- Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug

- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas

- Weekly housekeeping of communal areas

- All utilities paid, including high-speed internet, cable, HBO, Hulu, Netflix and Spotify

- Never having to buy soap, toilet paper, or paper towels (we take care of it!)

- Weekly community events and/or dinners



Suites feature a Tuft and Needle mattress and furniture from West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Article, and Anthropologie.



The building has been fully renovated and includes brand new furniture and appliances. The first-floor patio BBQ area provides a wonderful setting for entertaining or catching up with friends. Bike storage and on-site laundry for all members.



Fantastic location--Within walking distance of Blue Bottle Coffee, 21st Amendment Brewery, SFMOMA and AT&T Park. Walk Score of 95!



Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.



Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.



No Pets Allowed