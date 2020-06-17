All apartments in San Francisco
One Rincon Hill Tower Two
One Rincon Hill Tower Two

401 Harrison St · (415) 264-1296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
media room
sauna
valet service
The Harrison Spectacular 38th floor Stunning Downtown Skyline, Salesforce Tower, and North Bay views from this spacious 1334 sq ft corner two bedrooms two baths with a private terrace designed by Ken Fulk. Floor to ceiling windows floods the rooms with natural light. The residence features diagonal planked wire-brushed Siberian Oak wood floors in the living area, unlacquered brass hardware throughout, and Cloud White carpet in bedrooms. The custom kitchen offers Studio Becker Ash Molina cabinetry, polished white slab Carrara marble counter-tops, Waterworks fixtures, Sub-Zero integrated refrigerator, and Bertazzoni range. The luxurious, spa-like bathrooms feature chevron honed-finished olive porcelain floors, custom vanities with polished white slab Carrara marble countertops, custom brass, and casted-glass sconces, and Waterworks fixtures. One car valet parking, storage, and wine locker.Unique to the building is The Harrison Attache, your personal concierge 24/7. Enjoy the 2,500 of the gym, steam room, outdoor heated pool, spa, and the famous Uncle Harry at the penthouse level for your private events!Unit Features:2 bedroom, 2 bathroomFloor-to-ceiling windows with a stunning viewKitchen features: Waterworks fixtures, Studio Becker cabinetry, stainless steel gas oven/range, microwave & Sub-ZeroMaster bath features a separate stall shower and soaking tub, and high-end finishesHardwood floors in living areas, carpet in bedroomsAbundant natural light and energy-efficient light fixturesWasher and dryer in unit1-car valet parking and storageWine lockerBuilding Features:24-hour door person and conciergeLobby attacheUncle Harry 3,800 sq. ft. sky lounge located on the 49th floorState of the art fitness center with steam rooms and showersSpacious hospitality room with high-definition DVD theaterCatering kitchen for hosting gatheringsOutdoor pool with beautifully landscaped garden deckGourmet barbecue areaReflecting pool with infinity edgeBlocks from the Bay Bridge, Highways 101, 280, BART, and Cal-trainMany of San Francisco's top restaurants, Oracle Park, and the Ferry Building are only a few blocks away

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Rincon Hill Tower Two have any available units?
One Rincon Hill Tower Two has a unit available for $7,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does One Rincon Hill Tower Two have?
Some of One Rincon Hill Tower Two's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Rincon Hill Tower Two currently offering any rent specials?
One Rincon Hill Tower Two isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Rincon Hill Tower Two pet-friendly?
No, One Rincon Hill Tower Two is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does One Rincon Hill Tower Two offer parking?
Yes, One Rincon Hill Tower Two does offer parking.
Does One Rincon Hill Tower Two have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Rincon Hill Tower Two offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Rincon Hill Tower Two have a pool?
Yes, One Rincon Hill Tower Two has a pool.
Does One Rincon Hill Tower Two have accessible units?
No, One Rincon Hill Tower Two does not have accessible units.
Does One Rincon Hill Tower Two have units with dishwashers?
No, One Rincon Hill Tower Two does not have units with dishwashers.
