One Rincon Hill Tower Two

The Harrison Spectacular 38th floor Stunning Downtown Skyline, Salesforce Tower, and North Bay views from this spacious 1334 sq ft corner two bedrooms two baths with a private terrace designed by Ken Fulk. Floor to ceiling windows floods the rooms with natural light. The residence features diagonal planked wire-brushed Siberian Oak wood floors in the living area, unlacquered brass hardware throughout, and Cloud White carpet in bedrooms. The custom kitchen offers Studio Becker Ash Molina cabinetry, polished white slab Carrara marble counter-tops, Waterworks fixtures, Sub-Zero integrated refrigerator, and Bertazzoni range. The luxurious, spa-like bathrooms feature chevron honed-finished olive porcelain floors, custom vanities with polished white slab Carrara marble countertops, custom brass, and casted-glass sconces, and Waterworks fixtures. One car valet parking, storage, and wine locker.Unique to the building is The Harrison Attache, your personal concierge 24/7. Enjoy the 2,500 of the gym, steam room, outdoor heated pool, spa, and the famous Uncle Harry at the penthouse level for your private events!Unit Features:2 bedroom, 2 bathroomFloor-to-ceiling windows with a stunning viewKitchen features: Waterworks fixtures, Studio Becker cabinetry, stainless steel gas oven/range, microwave & Sub-ZeroMaster bath features a separate stall shower and soaking tub, and high-end finishesHardwood floors in living areas, carpet in bedroomsAbundant natural light and energy-efficient light fixturesWasher and dryer in unit1-car valet parking and storageWine lockerBuilding Features:24-hour door person and conciergeLobby attacheUncle Harry 3,800 sq. ft. sky lounge located on the 49th floorState of the art fitness center with steam rooms and showersSpacious hospitality room with high-definition DVD theaterCatering kitchen for hosting gatheringsOutdoor pool with beautifully landscaped garden deckGourmet barbecue areaReflecting pool with infinity edgeBlocks from the Bay Bridge, Highways 101, 280, BART, and Cal-trainMany of San Francisco's top restaurants, Oracle Park, and the Ferry Building are only a few blocks away