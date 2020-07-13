All apartments in San Francisco
Olume
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

Olume

Open Now until 6pm
1401 Mission St · (424) 287-4756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Location

1401 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0309 · Avail. now

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

Unit 0608 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

Unit 0508 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 417 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0207 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0911 · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0402 · Avail. now

$3,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 0702 · Avail. Aug 11

$4,004

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olume.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
Self-guided tours now available (by appointment only)! Call us today to schedule your virtual tour to get started. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
Dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit bull terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, rottweilers, doberman pinschers, Chows, Presa Canarios, Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Wolf-Hybrids
Cats
limit: 1

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olume have any available units?
Olume has 13 units available starting at $2,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Olume have?
Some of Olume's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olume currently offering any rent specials?
Olume is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Is Olume pet-friendly?
Yes, Olume is pet friendly.
Does Olume offer parking?
Yes, Olume offers parking.
Does Olume have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olume offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olume have a pool?
Yes, Olume has a pool.
Does Olume have accessible units?
Yes, Olume has accessible units.
Does Olume have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olume has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

