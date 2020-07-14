1 of 44
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Studio
$2,259
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft
$2,775
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft
$2,795
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,299
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft
$3,349
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft
$3,690
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft
$3,985
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft
$4,099
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.