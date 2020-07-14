All apartments in San Francisco
O&M
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 AM

O&M

680 Indiana St · (415) 991-4093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

680 Indiana St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,259

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 332 sqft

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 415 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Jul 17

$3,349

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Aug 9

$3,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$3,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$3,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from O&M.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
google fiber
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $750 Studio or 1 Bedroom, $850 for 2 or 3 Bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $75 to $150/month per pet
restrictions: Some breed restrictions and weight limits apply, and all pets require compatibility screening. Please contact the Leasing Center for our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $300/month. Please call our Leasing Center for complete parking information.
Storage Details: $75 per month in a controlled access room
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does O&M have any available units?
O&M has 17 units available starting at $2,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does O&M have?
Some of O&M's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is O&M currently offering any rent specials?
O&M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is O&M pet-friendly?
Yes, O&M is pet friendly.
Does O&M offer parking?
Yes, O&M offers parking.
Does O&M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, O&M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does O&M have a pool?
No, O&M does not have a pool.
Does O&M have accessible units?
Yes, O&M has accessible units.
Does O&M have units with dishwashers?
Yes, O&M has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Similar Listings

977 PINE Apartments
977 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Avalon Dogpatch
800 Indiana St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1520 Gough
1520 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94109
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
Jasper
45 Lansing St
San Francisco, CA 94105
ARC Light
21 Clarence Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
Lantern Lofts
1168 Folsom Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

