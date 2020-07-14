Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors extra storage range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse internet access media room bbq/grill bike storage bocce court cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community yoga

Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January!



Now available in NoPa! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our NoPa community could soon be your new home.



So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city. Our NoPa home was designed with community at the forefront. From the cozy media lounge to the beautifully landscaped backyard, you and your new housemates will be set up with the perfect space for building new memories.



Monthly rent covers:

- Your private room furnished with a queen or full-sized bed, nightstand, lamp, and rug

- Well-equipped communal kitchen and dining area

- Weekly housekeeping of all communal areas (including cleaning and stocking all shared bathrooms!)

- All utilities, including high-speed internet!

- Washer and dryer

- Sponsored community events and/or dinners



The building features 10 bedrooms in total with 4 on the first floor and 6 on the second. There are two shared bathrooms on each floor with one bedroom containing an additional private bathroom.



The neighborhood has something to offer for everyone- from historic music venues like the Independent, to swanky new arcades like Emporium, to Michelin Guide restaurants like Bar Crudo or Barvale. Stop by Bi-rite to pick up your groceries before heading home or just take them for a picnic in Alamo Square. Need to get downtown? Hop on the 5 or 21 Muni lines and youll be there in no time!



Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.



Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.





No Pets Allowed



