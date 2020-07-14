All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

NoPa

1856 Mcallister Street · (415) 855-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1856 Mcallister Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from NoPa.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
extra storage
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
media room
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January!

Now available in NoPa! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our NoPa community could soon be your new home.

So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city. Our NoPa home was designed with community at the forefront. From the cozy media lounge to the beautifully landscaped backyard, you and your new housemates will be set up with the perfect space for building new memories.

Monthly rent covers:
- Your private room furnished with a queen or full-sized bed, nightstand, lamp, and rug
- Well-equipped communal kitchen and dining area
- Weekly housekeeping of all communal areas (including cleaning and stocking all shared bathrooms!)
- All utilities, including high-speed internet!
- Washer and dryer
- Sponsored community events and/or dinners

The building features 10 bedrooms in total with 4 on the first floor and 6 on the second. There are two shared bathrooms on each floor with one bedroom containing an additional private bathroom.

The neighborhood has something to offer for everyone- from historic music venues like the Independent, to swanky new arcades like Emporium, to Michelin Guide restaurants like Bar Crudo or Barvale. Stop by Bi-rite to pick up your groceries before heading home or just take them for a picnic in Alamo Square. Need to get downtown? Hop on the 5 or 21 Muni lines and youll be there in no time!

Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.

----------
Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.


No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4797745)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $5
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: .
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does NoPa have any available units?
NoPa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does NoPa have?
Some of NoPa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is NoPa currently offering any rent specials?
NoPa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is NoPa pet-friendly?
No, NoPa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does NoPa offer parking?
No, NoPa does not offer parking.
Does NoPa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, NoPa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does NoPa have a pool?
No, NoPa does not have a pool.
Does NoPa have accessible units?
No, NoPa does not have accessible units.
Does NoPa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, NoPa has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

