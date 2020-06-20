Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking bbq/grill internet access

***3D tours and facetime tours are available. please contact us for more details***



Super convenient location in the heart of Mission and is steps to just about everything.



-Beautiful Wood Type Flooring throughout

-Brand New 2020 Rebuild

-Lots of Windows - Very Bright

-Shared Roof Deck with amazing city views with bbq

-Fully insulated including between all rooms for energy efficiency and quiet living, double-paned windows.

-Master bedroom with private bath available



Super spacious suite-rooms includes a comfortable bed with high-quality Memory Foam Mattress, sofa, desk, your own mini-fridge. Murphy Bed allows increasing your usable space in the room (for workout/walking/etc).Bed folds to a comfortable high quality sofa.



Recently completed with meticulous attention to detail, this brand new unit is ready for you to fall in love.



Features and Amenities

Washer/Dryer: On-site

Parking: Dedicated uncovered parking in the back of the building(extra)

Hardwood Floors

Fully furnished



Other Amenities

750 sq/ft Roof Top access with 360-degree stunning views of the city



Please message me for a video tour or if you have any questions! Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698652)