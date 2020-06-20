All apartments in San Francisco
Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment

1454 South Van Ness Avenue · (415) 534-0985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1454 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment · Avail. now

$8,850

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 1434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
***3D tours and facetime tours are available. please contact us for more details***

Super convenient location in the heart of Mission and is steps to just about everything.

-Beautiful Wood Type Flooring throughout
-Brand New 2020 Rebuild
-Lots of Windows - Very Bright
-Shared Roof Deck with amazing city views with bbq
-Fully insulated including between all rooms for energy efficiency and quiet living, double-paned windows.
-Master bedroom with private bath available

Super spacious suite-rooms includes a comfortable bed with high-quality Memory Foam Mattress, sofa, desk, your own mini-fridge. Murphy Bed allows increasing your usable space in the room (for workout/walking/etc).Bed folds to a comfortable high quality sofa.

Recently completed with meticulous attention to detail, this brand new unit is ready for you to fall in love.

Features and Amenities
Washer/Dryer: On-site
Parking: Dedicated uncovered parking in the back of the building(extra)
Hardwood Floors
Fully furnished

Other Amenities
750 sq/ft Roof Top access with 360-degree stunning views of the city

Please message me for a video tour or if you have any questions! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment have any available units?
Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment has a unit available for $8,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment have?
Some of Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment pet-friendly?
No, Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment offer parking?
Yes, Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment does offer parking.
Does Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment have a pool?
No, Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment does not have a pool.
Does Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment have accessible units?
No, Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, Newly Renovated Spacious Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
