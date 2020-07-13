Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage key fob access package receiving cats allowed car charging cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet access

LIVE OUTSIDE THE LINES

We are L Seven: a burgeoning community of doers, dreamers and thinkers found South of Market. Here, artful design and curious spaces set the stage for a seamless blend of work and play.



Come for our rooftop—the main event—with four different areas including a beer garden patio and a game patio; BBQ pavilion and fireplace. Stay for our striking apartment homes and choose from one of four design packages curated to invigorate your senses.



After all, you didn’t get here by playing it safe; neither did we. So come, take a peek and get a taste of how life should be.