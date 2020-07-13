1 of 22
Studio
$2,395
Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft
$2,415
Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft
$2,460
Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft
$2,900
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft
$2,910
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,770
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft
$3,785
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft
$3,785
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.