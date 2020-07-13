All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

L Seven

Open Now until 6pm
1222 Harrison St. · (510) 296-3947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 8 Weeks free. Some restrictions apply. Tours are by appointment only.
Location

1222 Harrison St., San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2324 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 492 sqft

Unit 4220 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,415

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft

Unit 2201 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,460

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 8+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 4312 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 2326 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 2513 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

See 31+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2305 · Avail. Aug 9

$3,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 2327 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 2527 · Avail. Aug 6

$3,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 37+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from L Seven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
key fob access
package receiving
cats allowed
car charging
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
LIVE OUTSIDE THE LINES
We are L Seven: a burgeoning community of doers, dreamers and thinkers found South of Market. Here, artful design and curious spaces set the stage for a seamless blend of work and play.

Come for our rooftop—the main event—with four different areas including a beer garden patio and a game patio; BBQ pavilion and fireplace. Stay for our striking apartment homes and choose from one of four design packages curated to invigorate your senses.

After all, you didn’t get here by playing it safe; neither did we. So come, take a peek and get a taste of how life should be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does L Seven have any available units?
L Seven has 85 units available starting at $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does L Seven have?
Some of L Seven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is L Seven currently offering any rent specials?
L Seven is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 Weeks free. Some restrictions apply. Tours are by appointment only.
Is L Seven pet-friendly?
Yes, L Seven is pet friendly.
Does L Seven offer parking?
Yes, L Seven offers parking.
Does L Seven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, L Seven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does L Seven have a pool?
No, L Seven does not have a pool.
Does L Seven have accessible units?
No, L Seven does not have accessible units.
Does L Seven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, L Seven has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

