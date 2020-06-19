All apartments in San Francisco
Green Street

757 Green St · No Longer Available
Location

757 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133
North Beach

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Street have any available units?
Green Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Street pet-friendly?
No, Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Green Street offer parking?
No, Green Street does not offer parking.
Does Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Street have a pool?
No, Green Street does not have a pool.
Does Green Street have accessible units?
No, Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
