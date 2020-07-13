Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center courtyard green community internet access package receiving playground pool table sauna

eaves Diamond Heights offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom San Francisco apartments. Nestled in a private, quiet hillside setting, eaves Diamond Heights combines the culture and glamour of San Francisco with the convenience of suburban living. Just a few minutes away are eclectic restaurants, cultural attractions, upscale shopping and the area’s premier employers. eaves Diamond Heights apartments include well equipped kitchens, spacious closets, and a private patio or balcony. The community features a fitness center, a heated outdoor pool, as well as barbecue and picnic areas