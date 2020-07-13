eaves Diamond Heights

1 of 29
VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
$3,090
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
$3,100
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
$3,140
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft
$4,062
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft
$4,077
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,482
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft
$5,535
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.