Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

eaves Diamond Heights

5285 Diamond Heights Blvd · (415) 769-3676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5285 Diamond Heights Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94131
Diamond Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002-202 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 001-117 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 001-319 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 001-102 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 001-301 · Avail. Jul 18

$4,062

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 001-302 · Avail. Jul 14

$4,077

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 001-118 · Avail. Jul 14

$5,482

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Unit 002-224 · Avail. Jul 14

$5,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Diamond Heights.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
courtyard
green community
internet access
package receiving
playground
pool table
sauna
eaves Diamond Heights offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom San Francisco apartments. Nestled in a private, quiet hillside setting, eaves Diamond Heights combines the culture and glamour of San Francisco with the convenience of suburban living. Just a few minutes away are eclectic restaurants, cultural attractions, upscale shopping and the area’s premier employers. eaves Diamond Heights apartments include well equipped kitchens, spacious closets, and a private patio or balcony. The community features a fitness center, a heated outdoor pool, as well as barbecue and picnic areas

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, Ferrets Snakes, Rabbits, Livestock, Reptiles
Parking Details: Off-street Parking: $100/month, Underground garage: $175/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Diamond Heights have any available units?
eaves Diamond Heights has 12 units available starting at $3,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Diamond Heights have?
Some of eaves Diamond Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Diamond Heights currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Diamond Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Diamond Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Diamond Heights is pet friendly.
Does eaves Diamond Heights offer parking?
Yes, eaves Diamond Heights offers parking.
Does eaves Diamond Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, eaves Diamond Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Diamond Heights have a pool?
Yes, eaves Diamond Heights has a pool.
Does eaves Diamond Heights have accessible units?
No, eaves Diamond Heights does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Diamond Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Diamond Heights has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

