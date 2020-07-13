1 of 50
VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO
1 Bedroom
$2,660
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft
$2,885
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft
$3,130
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,870
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft
$3,945
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft
$4,046
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft
This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.