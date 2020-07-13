All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM

Argenta

Open Now until 6pm
1 Polk St · (415) 849-3958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today! --- Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Location

1 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Civic Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$2,660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. now

$2,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 1409 · Avail. now

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0603 · Avail. now

$3,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 0903 · Avail. now

$3,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. now

$4,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Argenta.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
internet access
lobby
smoke-free community
yoga
Self-guided tours now available (by appointment only)! Call us today to schedule your virtual tour to get started. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Argenta have any available units?
Argenta has 9 units available starting at $2,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Argenta have?
Some of Argenta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Argenta currently offering any rent specials?
Argenta is offering the following rent specials: Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today! --- Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Virtual Tour Today!
Is Argenta pet-friendly?
Yes, Argenta is pet friendly.
Does Argenta offer parking?
Yes, Argenta offers parking.
Does Argenta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Argenta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Argenta have a pool?
No, Argenta does not have a pool.
Does Argenta have accessible units?
No, Argenta does not have accessible units.
Does Argenta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Argenta has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

