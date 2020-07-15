All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Alamo Square

1150 Fell Street · (415) 855-4173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Suite 12: Private Bedroom in Shared Home · Avail. Jul 23

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 108 sqft

Unit Suite 4: Private Bedroom in Shared Home · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 171 sqft

Unit Suite 3: Private Bedroom in Shared Home · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 192 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alamo Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
extra storage
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet access
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January!

A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.

So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city. Our NoPa home was designed with community at the forefront. From the cozy media lounge to the beautifully landscaped backyard, you and your new housemates will be set up with the perfect space for building new memories.

Monthly rent covers:
- Your private room furnished a queen or full-sized bed, nightstand, lamp, and rug
- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas
- Weekly housekeeping of all communal areas (including cleaning and stocking all shared bathrooms!)
- All utilities, including high-speed internet!
- Washer and dryer
- Sponsored community events

The building is a classic SF victorian, comprised of 11 bedrooms spread out across two floors. Each floor features a full kitchen and dining room, one full bathroom, and two half bathrooms. A basement featuring two bedrooms, an additional kitchen, and a living room will be opening at the end of September as well.

The building is just steps to Divisadero where you can find everything from historic music venues like the Independent to Motown dance nights at the art gallery and club Madrone. With just a 5 minute walk south youll find yourself in the Lower Haight, surrounded by some of the best bars and restaurants San Francisco has to offer. Need to get downtown? Hop on the 5 or 21 Muni lines and youll be there in no time!

Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.

----------
Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.



No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4967604)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Internet, Water
Application Fee: $5
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: . .
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alamo Square have any available units?
Alamo Square has 3 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Alamo Square have?
Some of Alamo Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alamo Square currently offering any rent specials?
Alamo Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alamo Square pet-friendly?
No, Alamo Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does Alamo Square offer parking?
No, Alamo Square does not offer parking.
Does Alamo Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alamo Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alamo Square have a pool?
No, Alamo Square does not have a pool.
Does Alamo Square have accessible units?
No, Alamo Square does not have accessible units.
Does Alamo Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alamo Square has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

