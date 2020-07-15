Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony extra storage recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse internet access bbq/grill cc payments e-payments online portal

Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January!



A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.



So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city. Our NoPa home was designed with community at the forefront. From the cozy media lounge to the beautifully landscaped backyard, you and your new housemates will be set up with the perfect space for building new memories.



Monthly rent covers:

- Your private room furnished a queen or full-sized bed, nightstand, lamp, and rug

- Well-equipped communal kitchens and dining areas

- Weekly housekeeping of all communal areas (including cleaning and stocking all shared bathrooms!)

- All utilities, including high-speed internet!

- Washer and dryer

- Sponsored community events



The building is a classic SF victorian, comprised of 11 bedrooms spread out across two floors. Each floor features a full kitchen and dining room, one full bathroom, and two half bathrooms. A basement featuring two bedrooms, an additional kitchen, and a living room will be opening at the end of September as well.



The building is just steps to Divisadero where you can find everything from historic music venues like the Independent to Motown dance nights at the art gallery and club Madrone. With just a 5 minute walk south youll find yourself in the Lower Haight, surrounded by some of the best bars and restaurants San Francisco has to offer. Need to get downtown? Hop on the 5 or 21 Muni lines and youll be there in no time!



Plus to make things easier, extra help like private room cleanings and additional furniture rentals are also available.



----------

Starcitys mission is to make great cities more accessible to everyone by creating comfortable community homes.







No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4967604)