Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

954 Minnesota Street - 1

954 Minnesota Street · (415) 209-5350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

954 Minnesota Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Dogpatch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$7,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**Available UNfurnished**

To Schedule an Appointment online, please visit: ShowUpMate.com

For More Pictures and a full property description, visit: bornsf.com/available

SHOWING PROTOCOL

Live video tours available upon request via Google Duo, Apple's FaceTime, Facebook's WhatsApp or Messenger and Microsoft's Skype.

Important COVID19 Information: For everyone's comfort and safety, we are only showing vacant properties, and we will need you to confirm the following before the showing appointment:

You have not been diagnosed with COVID19

You do not live with, nor in the last 20 days have been in close personal contact with, anyone diagnosed with COVID19

You have not returned from either Europe or Asia in the last 20 days

Thank you for your understanding with these additional questions - we appreciate your interest and look forward to assisting you.

Born Property Management CA License: 02002900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 Minnesota Street - 1 have any available units?
954 Minnesota Street - 1 has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 Minnesota Street - 1 have?
Some of 954 Minnesota Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 Minnesota Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
954 Minnesota Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 Minnesota Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 Minnesota Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 954 Minnesota Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 954 Minnesota Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 954 Minnesota Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 954 Minnesota Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 Minnesota Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 954 Minnesota Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 954 Minnesota Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 954 Minnesota Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 954 Minnesota Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 Minnesota Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
