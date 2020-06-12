Amenities

950 Harrison St. #104 Available 09/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - 2 bd 2.5 bth work/live - Location: 950 Harrison St



- Amenities -

Updated throughout

Hardwood Floors

17-foot ceilings

Granite counters

Gas range stove

Huge south-facing windows

Washer/Dryer

Private garage parking

Sun-lit, manicured courtyard



- Details -

Beds/Baths: 2BD/2.5BA

Utilities are tenants responsibilities

Owner seeks one (1) year lease

No Smoking

No Pets



Application Fee: $45

HOA Move-in fee: $150



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

4. Application fee must be submitted with application



Property Description:



Impeccably clean 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath work live apartment in the SOMA district. Close to EVERYTHING! - BART, Caltrain, freeways 101, 280 & 80. Walking distance to Whole Foods, K&L Wine Store, AMC Theatre, Yerba Buena Gardens, Financial District, Union Square.



Enjoy high ceilings, a fireplace, and hardwood floors in your large living room with ample natural light from large south-facing windows. Gas range and all stainless appliances complement the granite counter tops lit by recessed lighting in the kitchen.



Above the kitchen is a loft-style bedroom with full bathroom and plenty of closet space. This is the perfect home for those commuting both in and out of the city, great neighborhood with easy access to transportation, shopping, entertainment and freeways.



