Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

950 Harrison St. #104

950 Harrison Street · (608) 386-8664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 950 Harrison St. #104 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,995

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1403 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
950 Harrison St. #104 Available 09/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - 2 bd 2.5 bth work/live - Location: 950 Harrison St

- Amenities -
Updated throughout
Hardwood Floors
17-foot ceilings
Granite counters
Gas range stove
Huge south-facing windows
Washer/Dryer
Private garage parking
Sun-lit, manicured courtyard

- Details -
Beds/Baths: 2BD/2.5BA
Utilities are tenants responsibilities
Owner seeks one (1) year lease
No Smoking
No Pets

Application Fee: $45
HOA Move-in fee: $150

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Application fee must be submitted with application

Property Description:

Impeccably clean 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath work live apartment in the SOMA district. Close to EVERYTHING! - BART, Caltrain, freeways 101, 280 & 80. Walking distance to Whole Foods, K&L Wine Store, AMC Theatre, Yerba Buena Gardens, Financial District, Union Square.

Enjoy high ceilings, a fireplace, and hardwood floors in your large living room with ample natural light from large south-facing windows. Gas range and all stainless appliances complement the granite counter tops lit by recessed lighting in the kitchen.

Above the kitchen is a loft-style bedroom with full bathroom and plenty of closet space. This is the perfect home for those commuting both in and out of the city, great neighborhood with easy access to transportation, shopping, entertainment and freeways.

(RLNE3782946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Harrison St. #104 have any available units?
950 Harrison St. #104 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Harrison St. #104 have?
Some of 950 Harrison St. #104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Harrison St. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
950 Harrison St. #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Harrison St. #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 950 Harrison St. #104 is pet friendly.
Does 950 Harrison St. #104 offer parking?
Yes, 950 Harrison St. #104 does offer parking.
Does 950 Harrison St. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Harrison St. #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Harrison St. #104 have a pool?
No, 950 Harrison St. #104 does not have a pool.
Does 950 Harrison St. #104 have accessible units?
No, 950 Harrison St. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Harrison St. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Harrison St. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
