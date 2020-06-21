946 Stockton Street - 10D

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

On the 10th floor of the Mandarin Tower in San Francisco Chinatown, this 3 bed 2 bath apartment unit has a gorgeous view of the San Francisco Financial District and its amazing skylines. With plenty of natural lights and spacious rooms, this unit will be a great choice for many!



The building has private security guarding the front entrance. Elevator access. Coin-operated laundry unit on the same floor. Located on one of the most popular street of Chinatown - Stockton St, there's bound to be plenty of restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, banks, and entertainments!



Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking



Rent:

- $4900 Rent + $4900 Security deposit

- Water and Garbage are included.

- The tenant will be responsible for PG&E (electricity and gas)

- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner listed as an additional insured.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)



If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:

https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56626



If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.



We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.



Agent Contact:

Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)

(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)



Henry Low (DRE#00852797)

Phone: 415-505-0303