946 Stockton Street - 10D

Amenities
On the 10th floor of the Mandarin Tower in San Francisco Chinatown, this 3 bed 2 bath apartment unit has a gorgeous view of the San Francisco Financial District and its amazing skylines. With plenty of natural lights and spacious rooms, this unit will be a great choice for many!
The building has private security guarding the front entrance. Elevator access. Coin-operated laundry unit on the same floor. Located on one of the most popular street of Chinatown - Stockton St, there's bound to be plenty of restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, banks, and entertainments!
Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking
Rent:
- $4900 Rent + $4900 Security deposit
- Water and Garbage are included.
- The tenant will be responsible for PG&E (electricity and gas)
- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner listed as an additional insured.
First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)
If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:
https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56626
If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.
We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.
Agent Contact:
Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)
(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)
Henry Low (DRE#00852797)
Phone: 415-505-0303