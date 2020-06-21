All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

946 Stockton Street - 10D

946 Stockton Street · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

946 Stockton Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
On the 10th floor of the Mandarin Tower in San Francisco Chinatown, this 3 bed 2 bath apartment unit has a gorgeous view of the San Francisco Financial District and its amazing skylines. With plenty of natural lights and spacious rooms, this unit will be a great choice for many!

The building has private security guarding the front entrance. Elevator access. Coin-operated laundry unit on the same floor. Located on one of the most popular street of Chinatown - Stockton St, there's bound to be plenty of restaurants, convenience stores, supermarkets, banks, and entertainments!

Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking

Rent:
- $4900 Rent + $4900 Security deposit
- Water and Garbage are included.
- The tenant will be responsible for PG&E (electricity and gas)
- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner listed as an additional insured.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)

If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:
https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56626

If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.

We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.

Agent Contact:
Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)
(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)

Henry Low (DRE#00852797)
Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

