Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
946 De Haro Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:10 PM
946 De Haro Street
946 De Haro Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
946 De Haro Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 946 De Haro Street have any available units?
946 De Haro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Francisco, CA
.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Francisco Rent Report
.
Is 946 De Haro Street currently offering any rent specials?
946 De Haro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 De Haro Street pet-friendly?
No, 946 De Haro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Francisco
.
Does 946 De Haro Street offer parking?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not offer parking.
Does 946 De Haro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 De Haro Street have a pool?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have a pool.
Does 946 De Haro Street have accessible units?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 946 De Haro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 De Haro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
