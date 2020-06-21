All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 946 De Haro Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
946 De Haro Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 1:10 PM

946 De Haro Street

946 De Haro Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Potrero Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

946 De Haro Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 De Haro Street have any available units?
946 De Haro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 946 De Haro Street currently offering any rent specials?
946 De Haro Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 De Haro Street pet-friendly?
No, 946 De Haro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 946 De Haro Street offer parking?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not offer parking.
Does 946 De Haro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 De Haro Street have a pool?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have a pool.
Does 946 De Haro Street have accessible units?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 946 De Haro Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 946 De Haro Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 946 De Haro Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1020 POST Apartments
1020 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
50 JOICE Street
50 Joice Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
549 5th Avenue
549 5th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94118
455 Hyde
455 Hyde St
San Francisco, CA 94109
969 BUSH
969 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St
San Francisco, CA 94107
840 California St
840 California St
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco