Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator oven Property Amenities elevator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At the epicenter of San Francisco, the Tenderloin is trending more than ever. Its a colorful combo platter of quirky characters, techie transplants and next-gen bohemians. Ant-man fans might recognize this hood as a backdrop for the Marvel blockbuster. For foodies, this is stomping grounds for a gourmet grub crawl from cruffins at Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, to high-end soul food at Farmerbrown, to whiskey-spiked ice cream at Shake Down. The TL is also social life central, brimming with some of the hottest bars in town.