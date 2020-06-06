All apartments in San Francisco
915 Minna Street #400
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:22 PM

915 Minna Street #400

915 Minna St · (512) 592-2985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Minna St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
Last 2 bed, new construction! All stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, dishwasher and microwave! Large windows let in plenty of natural light, and gives the space a bright open feeling. Near the kitchen, you'll find your very own washer and dryer included! The two large bedrooms are bright and spacious with full sized closets. A perfect roommate floor plan or make your second bedroom a full office space, a man cave. . . whatever your heart desires. Just not a gym since you'll have one on the roof, complete with views! In Unit Features - Hardwood flooring throughout - In-Unit washer/dryer - Dishwasher! - Gas Stove - Sleek and chic cabinetry - Stainless steel appliances - Microwave Building Amenities - Webpass highspeed internet - Free internet in all common areas - Roof deck - Open air gym - Gas grill - Lounge seating - Outdoor courtyard - Fire pit - Indoor secure bike parking - Package service - Furniture packages available! The Sutherland at 915 Minna Street 2 bed/1 bath $3800 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Minna Street #400 have any available units?
915 Minna Street #400 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Minna Street #400 have?
Some of 915 Minna Street #400's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Minna Street #400 currently offering any rent specials?
915 Minna Street #400 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Minna Street #400 pet-friendly?
No, 915 Minna Street #400 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 915 Minna Street #400 offer parking?
Yes, 915 Minna Street #400 does offer parking.
Does 915 Minna Street #400 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Minna Street #400 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Minna Street #400 have a pool?
No, 915 Minna Street #400 does not have a pool.
Does 915 Minna Street #400 have accessible units?
No, 915 Minna Street #400 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Minna Street #400 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Minna Street #400 has units with dishwashers.
