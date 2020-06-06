915 Minna Street #400

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking bbq/grill internet access new construction

Last 2 bed, new construction! All stainless steel appliances, including gas stove, dishwasher and microwave! Large windows let in plenty of natural light, and gives the space a bright open feeling. Near the kitchen, you'll find your very own washer and dryer included! The two large bedrooms are bright and spacious with full sized closets. A perfect roommate floor plan or make your second bedroom a full office space, a man cave. . . whatever your heart desires. Just not a gym since you'll have one on the roof, complete with views! In Unit Features - Hardwood flooring throughout - In-Unit washer/dryer - Dishwasher! - Gas Stove - Sleek and chic cabinetry - Stainless steel appliances - Microwave Building Amenities - Webpass highspeed internet - Free internet in all common areas - Roof deck - Open air gym - Gas grill - Lounge seating - Outdoor courtyard - Fire pit - Indoor secure bike parking - Package service - Furniture packages available! The Sutherland at 915 Minna Street 2 bed/1 bath $3800 per month