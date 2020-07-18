All apartments in San Francisco
888 7th st 241
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

888 7th st 241

888 7th Street · (415) 377-7571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Showplace Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 888 7th st - 241 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
parking
pool table
SOMA: Modern Jr. 1 Bedroom w/ Parking nr Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops - Built in 2007, this condo is perfectly located for work and play: enjoy a ballgame or concert at AT&T park, run or bike in the neighborhood without hills, dine at the myriad of restaurants right out your doorstep and within a few blocks, and then jump on Cal Train to go to work in Silicon Valley. This location also provides easy access to I-280 and the Bay Bridge, as well as public transportation within SF.

You'll notice right away that this south west facing unit gets great afternoon sun. Overlooks the Zen garden courtyard. Nice quiet space with no street noise. It also features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom area is nicely sized which will easily accommodate a king size bed, generous closet. In unit washer and dryer. The building features a community room as well as a game room with pool table, foosbol and ping pong tables.

One car parking included. In unit washer & dryer.

Water & garbage included, tenant pays all other utilities.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Available NOW for viewing. Available June 22nd or later for move in.

Tenant pays move in/out fee to HOA, if applicable. 12 month lease minimum. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE3571701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 7th st 241 have any available units?
888 7th st 241 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 7th st 241 have?
Some of 888 7th st 241's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 7th st 241 currently offering any rent specials?
888 7th st 241 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 7th st 241 pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 7th st 241 is pet friendly.
Does 888 7th st 241 offer parking?
Yes, 888 7th st 241 offers parking.
Does 888 7th st 241 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 7th st 241 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 7th st 241 have a pool?
No, 888 7th st 241 does not have a pool.
Does 888 7th st 241 have accessible units?
No, 888 7th st 241 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 7th st 241 have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 7th st 241 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

