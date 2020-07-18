888 7th st 241

Amenities

SOMA: Modern Jr. 1 Bedroom w/ Parking nr Caltrain, Restaurants & Shops - Built in 2007, this condo is perfectly located for work and play: enjoy a ballgame or concert at AT&T park, run or bike in the neighborhood without hills, dine at the myriad of restaurants right out your doorstep and within a few blocks, and then jump on Cal Train to go to work in Silicon Valley. This location also provides easy access to I-280 and the Bay Bridge, as well as public transportation within SF.



You'll notice right away that this south west facing unit gets great afternoon sun. Overlooks the Zen garden courtyard. Nice quiet space with no street noise. It also features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Bedroom area is nicely sized which will easily accommodate a king size bed, generous closet. In unit washer and dryer. The building features a community room as well as a game room with pool table, foosbol and ping pong tables.



One car parking included. In unit washer & dryer.



Water & garbage included, tenant pays all other utilities.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



Available NOW for viewing. Available June 22nd or later for move in.



Tenant pays move in/out fee to HOA, if applicable. 12 month lease minimum. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Square footage is approximate.



