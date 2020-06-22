All apartments in San Francisco
855 Burnett Avenue
855 Burnett Avenue

855 Burnett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

855 Burnett Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94131
Upper Market

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit has been remodeled and has amazing views! Features include: -Wide plank laminate hardwood flooring throughout. -New paint throughout. -Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops. -Spacious living room with large east facing sliding glass door to invite excellent natural light. -Private access to a large deck. -Dining area just off the kitchen overlooking the living room. -2 Spacious bedrooms with large closets. -Remodeled full bathroom with shower over tub. -Garage parking space included. -Laundry in the building. -Amazing views! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/flVGCCqbHmY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 Burnett Avenue have any available units?
855 Burnett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 Burnett Avenue have?
Some of 855 Burnett Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 Burnett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
855 Burnett Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 Burnett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 855 Burnett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 855 Burnett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 855 Burnett Avenue does offer parking.
Does 855 Burnett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 855 Burnett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 Burnett Avenue have a pool?
No, 855 Burnett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 855 Burnett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 855 Burnett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 855 Burnett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 855 Burnett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
