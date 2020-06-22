855 Burnett Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This unit has been remodeled and has amazing views! Features include: -Wide plank laminate hardwood flooring throughout. -New paint throughout. -Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter tops. -Spacious living room with large east facing sliding glass door to invite excellent natural light. -Private access to a large deck. -Dining area just off the kitchen overlooking the living room. -2 Spacious bedrooms with large closets. -Remodeled full bathroom with shower over tub. -Garage parking space included. -Laundry in the building. -Amazing views! Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/flVGCCqbHmY