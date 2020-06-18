All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:11 AM

839 Jones Street

839 Jones Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

839 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Lower Nob Hill

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
rent controlled
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
rent controlled
839 Jones Street #09 *See link below to virtual tour: 839 Jones Street #9 - Virtual Tour Cool Studio located in a 16-unit Victorian building. Lots of sunlight, centrally located. Two blocks from the top of Nob Hill, your new home is within walking distance to Union Square and plenty of shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. The unit also features: -Under Rent Control - Beautiful hardwood floors - Two closets with built-in storage - Spacious kitchen, separate from the main room - Walk score of 97 -- walker's paradise! - Trader Joe's a few blocks away - Live Fit Gym 1 block away - ZipCar lot 1 block away - Professionally-managed building with on-site manager - Coin laundry in the basement - Elevator in building No pets allowed No smoking To schedule a showing, please contact JD JD Olson john.olson722@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Jones Street have any available units?
839 Jones Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Jones Street have?
Some of 839 Jones Street's amenities include hardwood floors, rent controlled, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
839 Jones Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 839 Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 839 Jones Street offer parking?
No, 839 Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 839 Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Jones Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Jones Street have a pool?
No, 839 Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 839 Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 839 Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Jones Street does not have units with dishwashers.
