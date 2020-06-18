Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator gym rent controlled

839 Jones Street #09 *See link below to virtual tour: 839 Jones Street #9 - Virtual Tour Cool Studio located in a 16-unit Victorian building. Lots of sunlight, centrally located. Two blocks from the top of Nob Hill, your new home is within walking distance to Union Square and plenty of shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. The unit also features: -Under Rent Control - Beautiful hardwood floors - Two closets with built-in storage - Spacious kitchen, separate from the main room - Walk score of 97 -- walker's paradise! - Trader Joe's a few blocks away - Live Fit Gym 1 block away - ZipCar lot 1 block away - Professionally-managed building with on-site manager - Coin laundry in the basement - Elevator in building No pets allowed No smoking To schedule a showing, please contact JD JD Olson john.olson722@gmail.com