in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning yoga

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator air conditioning oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill yoga cats allowed accessible on-site laundry

Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.



All the comforts of the ‘burbs, right in the heart of Nob Hill; these well-equipped apartments offer the best of both worlds. Show off your grill-master skills in the BBQ and picnic area – there’s no need to leave city limits for a little fresh air. Dishwasher and other smart kitchen appliances make it easy to entertain. Central location keeps you within walking distance of the FiDi and commuter trains, so you can skip the drudgery of driving.



