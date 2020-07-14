All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 825 Pine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
825 Pine
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:02 AM

825 Pine

825 Pine St · (415) 938-5786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

825 Pine St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 825 Pine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bbq/grill
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
Nob Hill was built by the barons of the Gold Rush, and today, it’s just as iconic as ever. Epic views, elegant mansions and luxury hotels roll out the red carpet for tourists and locals alike. Crowning the hill, Huntington Park is heaven for dog-lovers and bookworms. Flex your meditation muscle at yoga class in Grace Cathedral, get the vintage vibe at the tiki-themed Tonga Room or unwind with a cocktail at divey favorite, the Hyde Out. Life in Nob Hill is pretty golden.

All the comforts of the ‘burbs, right in the heart of Nob Hill; these well-equipped apartments offer the best of both worlds. Show off your grill-master skills in the BBQ and picnic area – there’s no need to leave city limits for a little fresh air. Dishwasher and other smart kitchen appliances make it easy to entertain. Central location keeps you within walking distance of the FiDi and commuter trains, so you can skip the drudgery of driving.

One online application, dozens of amazing apartments. At RentSFNow, it’s ab

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Pine have any available units?
825 Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Pine have?
Some of 825 Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Pine currently offering any rent specials?
825 Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Pine is pet friendly.
Does 825 Pine offer parking?
No, 825 Pine does not offer parking.
Does 825 Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Pine have a pool?
No, 825 Pine does not have a pool.
Does 825 Pine have accessible units?
Yes, 825 Pine has accessible units.
Does 825 Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Pine has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 825 Pine?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

655 STOCKTON Street
655 Stockton Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
1840 Clay
1840 Clay St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
2363 VAN NESS
2363 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94123
947 BUSH
947 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
655 POWELL Apartments
655 Powell Street
San Francisco, CA 94108

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity