8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony parking 24hr gym elevator courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking

Ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium with den/bonus room. Assigned parking space. Patio for entertainment. Central location to elevators, mailboxes and courtyard. Conveniently located to BART and easy freeway access to I280 or US 101. 24 Hour Fitness, Chase Bank, Extreme Pizza, Subway and Postnet are in the plaza below. Carpets and Microwave hood less than 1 year old. Walkscore rates location as Somewhat Walkable with 69 out of 100; Excellent Transit at 82 and Somewhat Bikeable at 47.

Ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium with den/bonus room. Assigned parking space. Patio for entertainment. Central location to elevators, mailboxes and courtyard. Conveniently located to BART and easy freeway access to I280 or US 101. 24 Hour Fitness, Chase Bank, Extreme Pizza, Subway and Postnet are in the plaza below. Carpets and Microwave hood less than 1 year old. Walkscore rates location as Somewhat Walkable with 69 out of 100; Excellent Transit at 82 and Somewhat Bikeable at 47.