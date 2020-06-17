All apartments in San Francisco
8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1
8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1

8200 Oceanview Ter · (415) 566-3631
8200 Oceanview Ter, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights

patio / balcony
parking
24hr gym
elevator
courtyard
microwave
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
Ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath condominium with den/bonus room. Assigned parking space. Patio for entertainment. Central location to elevators, mailboxes and courtyard. Conveniently located to BART and easy freeway access to I280 or US 101. 24 Hour Fitness, Chase Bank, Extreme Pizza, Subway and Postnet are in the plaza below. Carpets and Microwave hood less than 1 year old. Walkscore rates location as Somewhat Walkable with 69 out of 100; Excellent Transit at 82 and Somewhat Bikeable at 47.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 have any available units?
8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 have?
Some of 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 does offer parking.
Does 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 have a pool?
No, 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8200 Ocean View Terrace - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
