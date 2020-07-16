All apartments in San Francisco
815 Fell st.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:38 PM

815 Fell st.

815 Fell Street · (415) 690-8156
Location

815 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Lower Haight

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful Edwardian unit is located just blocks to Alamo Square Park, Hayes Valley and to great shops and Conveniences. Four spacious bedrooms. There is a huge eat in kitchen with a gas stove, dishwasher, and disposal. There are hardwood floors though out and a large full bath. Direct access to the yard, double pane windows. Private laundry. UNIT - Top floor unit - Large four bedroom - Huge eat in kitchen with gas stove, dishwasher - Back porch with private laundry - Direct access to shared yard - Full bath! - Laundry in back porch - Shared garden TERMS - Available July 1! - One year lease - Security deposit is 1 mo rent - Pet friendly - Tenant pays all utilities - Non smoking unit Location: The Alamo Square neighborhood boasts the distinction of being a local favorite as well as one of the most visited tourist attractions. Snuggled in between the Western Addition, Hayes Valley, and North Panhandle neighborhoods, this residential and booming commercial district is full of hip nightclubs, celebrated restaurants, and some of the finest options in gourmet grocery shopping. The neighborhood is the proud home one of the most recognized San Francisco postcard views: the iconic Painted Ladies, a.k.a. Postcard Road. The term Painted Ladies has come to refer to all Victorian and Edwardian era buildings painted in three or more colors to enhance their architectural details. The tree-lined residential streets are populated with a diverse mix of residents from longtime homeowners and families to young professionals and students. The area is highly connected to the city s public transportation system, and offers easy access to freeways and direct lines to downtown. While the park is the neighborhood s focal point, the food is a major attraction. The district s surge in foot traffic is in part a result of the local food-oriented powerhouses that have put roots down in the neighborhood. On Divisadero you can find Nopa, a restaurant boasting locally-sourced urban rustic cuisine and just next door gourmet grocer Bi-Rite Market, both renowned for big crowds that spill onto the sidewalks during peak hours. Alamo Square is a perfectly balanced neighborhood of residential options, shared green space and a healthy dose of boutique shopping, quirky cafes, destination nightclubs and music venues, and notable restaurants.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Fell st. have any available units?
815 Fell st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Fell st. have?
Some of 815 Fell st.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Fell st. currently offering any rent specials?
815 Fell st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Fell st. pet-friendly?
No, 815 Fell st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 815 Fell st. offer parking?
No, 815 Fell st. does not offer parking.
Does 815 Fell st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Fell st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Fell st. have a pool?
No, 815 Fell st. does not have a pool.
Does 815 Fell st. have accessible units?
No, 815 Fell st. does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Fell st. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Fell st. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

