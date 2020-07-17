Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access media room

If you work in Downtown SF, this conveniently located 1 BR may be what you have been looking for! The unit is located above the Ocean View Village shopping center, near SFSU and Daly City Bart.



About the unit:

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 669 sqft. *** UNFURNISHED ***

- large living room with hardwood floors

- full kitchen (oven, microwave, refrigerator, dish washer)

- bedroom with walk-in closet and patio. new blinds and high-end carpets

- in unit washer and dryer

- 1 gated underground parking space



About the Location:

- *** 6 min walk to Daly City Bart station. ~25 mintues door to door to Downtown SF via Bart ***

- walking distance to MUNI 29R, 57, and M lines

- right off Highway 280. 10 min drive to SFO. 15 min drive to Downtown SF

- 30 sec walk to Chase, 24 Fitness, Postal Center, Subway and Extreme Pizza

- *** 30 sec walk to new Korean supermarket H Mart (opening soon) ***

- 5 minute drive to Westlake Shopping Center - Trade Joe's, Safeway, Home Depot, etc.

- 7 minute drive to Stonestown Mall - Target, YiFang Fruit Tea, Marugame Udon, etc.

- 7 minute drive to Serramonte Mall - Target, Food Court, Meet Fresh, Happy Lemon, Dave&Buster's, etc.

- 5 minute drive to Century 20 Movie Theater, Korean and Chinese supermarkets



*** Nearby amenities and stores may be closed or affected due to COVID19. Please double check at your own discretion ***



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8100-oceanview-terrace-san-francisco-ca-94132-usa-unit-319/35b5396d-ff4f-46b1-94cd-d4f47c081a7a



No Pets Allowed



