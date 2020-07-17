All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
8100 Oceanview Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8100 Oceanview Terrace

8100 Oceanview Terrace · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8100 Oceanview Terrace, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
If you work in Downtown SF, this conveniently located 1 BR may be what you have been looking for! The unit is located above the Ocean View Village shopping center, near SFSU and Daly City Bart.

About the unit:
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 669 sqft. *** UNFURNISHED ***
- large living room with hardwood floors
- full kitchen (oven, microwave, refrigerator, dish washer)
- bedroom with walk-in closet and patio. new blinds and high-end carpets
- in unit washer and dryer
- 1 gated underground parking space

About the Location:
- *** 6 min walk to Daly City Bart station. ~25 mintues door to door to Downtown SF via Bart ***
- walking distance to MUNI 29R, 57, and M lines
- right off Highway 280. 10 min drive to SFO. 15 min drive to Downtown SF
- 30 sec walk to Chase, 24 Fitness, Postal Center, Subway and Extreme Pizza
- *** 30 sec walk to new Korean supermarket H Mart (opening soon) ***
- 5 minute drive to Westlake Shopping Center - Trade Joe's, Safeway, Home Depot, etc.
- 7 minute drive to Stonestown Mall - Target, YiFang Fruit Tea, Marugame Udon, etc.
- 7 minute drive to Serramonte Mall - Target, Food Court, Meet Fresh, Happy Lemon, Dave&Buster's, etc.
- 5 minute drive to Century 20 Movie Theater, Korean and Chinese supermarkets

*** Nearby amenities and stores may be closed or affected due to COVID19. Please double check at your own discretion ***

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/8100-oceanview-terrace-san-francisco-ca-94132-usa-unit-319/35b5396d-ff4f-46b1-94cd-d4f47c081a7a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 Oceanview Terrace have any available units?
8100 Oceanview Terrace has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 Oceanview Terrace have?
Some of 8100 Oceanview Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 Oceanview Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8100 Oceanview Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 Oceanview Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8100 Oceanview Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 8100 Oceanview Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8100 Oceanview Terrace offers parking.
Does 8100 Oceanview Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8100 Oceanview Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 Oceanview Terrace have a pool?
No, 8100 Oceanview Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8100 Oceanview Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8100 Oceanview Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 Oceanview Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8100 Oceanview Terrace has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

