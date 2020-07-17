8100 Oceanview Terrace

Amenities
If you work in Downtown SF, this conveniently located 1 BR may be what you have been looking for! The unit is located above the Ocean View Village shopping center, near SFSU and Daly City Bart.
About the unit:
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 669 sqft. *** UNFURNISHED ***
- large living room with hardwood floors
- full kitchen (oven, microwave, refrigerator, dish washer)
- bedroom with walk-in closet and patio. new blinds and high-end carpets
- in unit washer and dryer
- 1 gated underground parking space
About the Location:
- *** 6 min walk to Daly City Bart station. ~25 mintues door to door to Downtown SF via Bart ***
- walking distance to MUNI 29R, 57, and M lines
- right off Highway 280. 10 min drive to SFO. 15 min drive to Downtown SF
- 30 sec walk to Chase, 24 Fitness, Postal Center, Subway and Extreme Pizza
- *** 30 sec walk to new Korean supermarket H Mart (opening soon) ***
- 5 minute drive to Westlake Shopping Center - Trade Joe's, Safeway, Home Depot, etc.
- 7 minute drive to Stonestown Mall - Target, YiFang Fruit Tea, Marugame Udon, etc.
- 7 minute drive to Serramonte Mall - Target, Food Court, Meet Fresh, Happy Lemon, Dave&Buster's, etc.
- 5 minute drive to Century 20 Movie Theater, Korean and Chinese supermarkets
*** Nearby amenities and stores may be closed or affected due to COVID19. Please double check at your own discretion ***
No Pets Allowed
