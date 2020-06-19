Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

8 Gallagher Ln. Available 07/02/20 SoMa/Yerba Buena: Unfurnished Converted Warehouse w/ 1 Bedroom + Loft, Luxury Finishes, Balcony & Private Garage - **To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough, and to schedule an in-person showing.**



Rarely available converted warehouse centrally located in SoMa/Downtown area and uniquely situated on a very quiet street in the middle of a city block. Half a block from the Moscone center, the newly-built Muni station (4th & Folsom) and Virgin hotel. A couple of blocks from SFMOMA, Salesforce park and pleasant walking distance to the Ferry building for the weekend farmer's market.



Features of this unfurnished home include:

- architect-designed interior with clean Scandinavian style and warm neutral tones

- wide plank white oak flooring

- top-of-the-line Thermador appliances

- marble counters and kitchen island

- soft lighting scheme and tasteful high-end finishes

- partial view of Salesforce tower (including the light show)

- light-washed and east facing

- 20ft. ceiling in the living area

- 10ft+ industrial style windows equipped with electronic blinds

- Nest thermostat

- August electronic smart lock system

- private single-car garage with direct access from unit

- fully enclosed luxurious master bedroom with open floor layout and blackout curtains

- hidden roll-down theater size screen for your projector (watch movies from bed and from the bathtub!)

- private balcony with wall-to-wall glass folding doors for indoor/outdoor living

- en-suite bathroom with large free-standing bathtub for two, rain shower and electric Japanese Toto toilet

- top-grade washer and dryer hidden next to your walk-in closet for convenience

- two storage closets and plenty of built-in cabinets

- flexible mezzanine loft space, great for a home office

- located in the Yerba Buena District with daily neighborhood clean-up and a support hotline



12 month lease, unfurnished (photos are staged). Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with references.



**To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



Leased by:

SF City Rents?

DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 8 Gallagher)



Managed by:

Vesta Asset Management, Inc.

DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 8 Gallagher)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730043)