San Francisco, CA
8 Gallagher Ln.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8 Gallagher Ln.

8 Gallagher Lane · (415) 797-8296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Gallagher Lane, San Francisco, CA 94103
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Gallagher Ln. · Avail. Jul 2

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
8 Gallagher Ln. Available 07/02/20 SoMa/Yerba Buena: Unfurnished Converted Warehouse w/ 1 Bedroom + Loft, Luxury Finishes, Balcony & Private Garage - **To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough, and to schedule an in-person showing.**

Rarely available converted warehouse centrally located in SoMa/Downtown area and uniquely situated on a very quiet street in the middle of a city block. Half a block from the Moscone center, the newly-built Muni station (4th & Folsom) and Virgin hotel. A couple of blocks from SFMOMA, Salesforce park and pleasant walking distance to the Ferry building for the weekend farmer's market.

Features of this unfurnished home include:
- architect-designed interior with clean Scandinavian style and warm neutral tones
- wide plank white oak flooring
- top-of-the-line Thermador appliances
- marble counters and kitchen island
- soft lighting scheme and tasteful high-end finishes
- partial view of Salesforce tower (including the light show)
- light-washed and east facing
- 20ft. ceiling in the living area
- 10ft+ industrial style windows equipped with electronic blinds
- Nest thermostat
- August electronic smart lock system
- private single-car garage with direct access from unit
- fully enclosed luxurious master bedroom with open floor layout and blackout curtains
- hidden roll-down theater size screen for your projector (watch movies from bed and from the bathtub!)
- private balcony with wall-to-wall glass folding doors for indoor/outdoor living
- en-suite bathroom with large free-standing bathtub for two, rain shower and electric Japanese Toto toilet
- top-grade washer and dryer hidden next to your walk-in closet for convenience
- two storage closets and plenty of built-in cabinets
- flexible mezzanine loft space, great for a home office
- located in the Yerba Buena District with daily neighborhood clean-up and a support hotline

12 month lease, unfurnished (photos are staged). Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets considered on a case by case basis with references.

**To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

Leased by:
SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 8 Gallagher)

Managed by:
Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 8 Gallagher)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Gallagher Ln. have any available units?
8 Gallagher Ln. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Gallagher Ln. have?
Some of 8 Gallagher Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Gallagher Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Gallagher Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Gallagher Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 Gallagher Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 8 Gallagher Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 8 Gallagher Ln. does offer parking.
Does 8 Gallagher Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Gallagher Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Gallagher Ln. have a pool?
No, 8 Gallagher Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Gallagher Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8 Gallagher Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Gallagher Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Gallagher Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
