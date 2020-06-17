All apartments in San Francisco
Location

797 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 797 Bush *** · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful Spacious Studio, Shared laudry, Great location, Private Showing Available (797 Bush) - 4th Floor Studio/1BA Apartment
* $2,195/month annual lease
* New Double Pane Windows
* Shared laundry
* Building has an elevator
* Newly remodeled
* Quiet
* East facing windows
* Near Trader Joes
* Available: NOW

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/E_PDL49px6U

PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177
ADDRESS: 797 Bush- Studio facing street.

Bright, large, fourth floor studio in the downtown district. Heat is via steam. Main room has bay windows, built-in shelving and a large wall closet with sliding mirror doors. Kitchen includes a gas stove and has space for a dining arrangement at the far end. Bath is standard with shower-over-tub.

Building has a shared laundry on the ground floor. Great location is surrounded by shopping and dining opportunities and just three blocks from Union Square. Walk Score is 99, Transit Score is 100. Bus lines 1, 2, 3, 8, 30, 45 and two Cable Car lines are all within a few blocks' distance and many more are within reasonable walking distance.

Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.

Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com

(RLNE5363191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

