Amenities

recently renovated elevator range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful Spacious Studio, Shared laudry, Great location, Private Showing Available (797 Bush) - 4th Floor Studio/1BA Apartment

* $2,195/month annual lease

* New Double Pane Windows

* Shared laundry

* Building has an elevator

* Newly remodeled

* Quiet

* East facing windows

* Near Trader Joes

* Available: NOW



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/E_PDL49px6U



PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177

ADDRESS: 797 Bush- Studio facing street.



Bright, large, fourth floor studio in the downtown district. Heat is via steam. Main room has bay windows, built-in shelving and a large wall closet with sliding mirror doors. Kitchen includes a gas stove and has space for a dining arrangement at the far end. Bath is standard with shower-over-tub.



Building has a shared laundry on the ground floor. Great location is surrounded by shopping and dining opportunities and just three blocks from Union Square. Walk Score is 99, Transit Score is 100. Bus lines 1, 2, 3, 8, 30, 45 and two Cable Car lines are all within a few blocks' distance and many more are within reasonable walking distance.



Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.



Everest Mwamba

BRE# 01717299

Kenney & Everest Real Estate

BRE# 01984640

(415) 929-0717 office

(415) 377-2177 cell

Apply at everestmwamba . com



(RLNE5363191)