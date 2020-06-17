Amenities
Beautiful Spacious Studio, Shared laudry, Great location, Private Showing Available (797 Bush) - 4th Floor Studio/1BA Apartment
* $2,195/month annual lease
* New Double Pane Windows
* Shared laundry
* Building has an elevator
* Newly remodeled
* Quiet
* East facing windows
* Near Trader Joes
* Available: NOW
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/E_PDL49px6U
PRIVATE SHOWING: Please call 415 929 0717 or 415 377 2177
ADDRESS: 797 Bush- Studio facing street.
Bright, large, fourth floor studio in the downtown district. Heat is via steam. Main room has bay windows, built-in shelving and a large wall closet with sliding mirror doors. Kitchen includes a gas stove and has space for a dining arrangement at the far end. Bath is standard with shower-over-tub.
Building has a shared laundry on the ground floor. Great location is surrounded by shopping and dining opportunities and just three blocks from Union Square. Walk Score is 99, Transit Score is 100. Bus lines 1, 2, 3, 8, 30, 45 and two Cable Car lines are all within a few blocks' distance and many more are within reasonable walking distance.
Tenant pays a one-time broker's fee.
Everest Mwamba
BRE# 01717299
Kenney & Everest Real Estate
BRE# 01984640
(415) 929-0717 office
(415) 377-2177 cell
Apply at everestmwamba . com
(RLNE5363191)