Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

776 Tehama St #12

776 Tehama Street · (415) 377-7571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

776 Tehama Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 776 Tehama St #12 · Avail. now

$2,586

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
SOMA: Modern Condo w/ Balcony & Parking Incl nr SOMA Restaurants & Entertainment - This cozy, modern one bedroom condo is the perfect space to come home to relax to. Positioned on the back side of the building, this condo doesn’t get much street noise. The new resident here will enjoy a thoughtfully laid out kitchen that features all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and gas range. The open floor plan with sliding doors and balcony provides a nice sense of space. Newly renovated bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer& dryer in unit.

Bedroom: The bedroom measures approximately 7 feet 3 inches by 10 feet 6 inches (not including closet). A queen bed is usually 5 feet wide by 6 feet 8 inches long, a California king bed is usually 6 feet wide by 7 feet long.

Lots of great bars & restaurants nearby! Harvest Urban Market and Focaccia Market & Bakery only one block away. Whole Foods (4th & Folsom) is only four blocks away. Easy access to 101/80 and 280 freeways. CalTrain, BART, and Muni are all just blocks away. Union Square, Metreon  and AT&T Park are within walking distance.

Owner pays water, trash & Webpass internet service.

Garage parking included.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.

**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.

Non-smoking unit. 12 month lease minimum. Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE3708837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 776 Tehama St #12 have any available units?
776 Tehama St #12 has a unit available for $2,586 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 776 Tehama St #12 have?
Some of 776 Tehama St #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 776 Tehama St #12 currently offering any rent specials?
776 Tehama St #12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 776 Tehama St #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 776 Tehama St #12 is pet friendly.
Does 776 Tehama St #12 offer parking?
Yes, 776 Tehama St #12 does offer parking.
Does 776 Tehama St #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 776 Tehama St #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 776 Tehama St #12 have a pool?
No, 776 Tehama St #12 does not have a pool.
Does 776 Tehama St #12 have accessible units?
No, 776 Tehama St #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 776 Tehama St #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 776 Tehama St #12 has units with dishwashers.
