776 Tehama St #12

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

SOMA: Modern Condo w/ Balcony & Parking Incl nr SOMA Restaurants & Entertainment - This cozy, modern one bedroom condo is the perfect space to come home to relax to. Positioned on the back side of the building, this condo doesn’t get much street noise. The new resident here will enjoy a thoughtfully laid out kitchen that features all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and gas range. The open floor plan with sliding doors and balcony provides a nice sense of space. Newly renovated bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer& dryer in unit.



Bedroom: The bedroom measures approximately 7 feet 3 inches by 10 feet 6 inches (not including closet). A queen bed is usually 5 feet wide by 6 feet 8 inches long, a California king bed is usually 6 feet wide by 7 feet long.



Lots of great bars & restaurants nearby! Harvest Urban Market and Focaccia Market & Bakery only one block away. Whole Foods (4th & Folsom) is only four blocks away. Easy access to 101/80 and 280 freeways. CalTrain, BART, and Muni are all just blocks away. Union Square, Metreon and AT&T Park are within walking distance.



Owner pays water, trash & Webpass internet service.



Garage parking included.



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



Available NOW to view and for move in. Lease start date is negotiable and immediate lease start NOT required.



**PLEASE NOTE: For in person showings, the showing agent will be practicing proper social distancing techniques and safety precautions with any individual in person showings. NO open houses held.



Non-smoking unit. 12 month lease minimum. Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE3708837)