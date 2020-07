Amenities

garage doorman

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Bi-level loft offering high ceiling and tall windows with view of Twin Peaks. Living/Dining Combo, Kitchen, and grand entrance foyer, plus a half bath on lower level. Spacious master suite plus den and lots of closet space on second level. Boutique, steel and concrete building has a sleek, contemporary design blending concrete and exposed element with sophisticated finishes. Doorman building. Garage parking. Walking distance to Muni, BART, Caltrain, downtown, fidi, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to 101/280/Bay Bridge.