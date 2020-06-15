765 Market Street #25E

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub lobby

Spacious High Floor Unit at Four Seasons| Elite Leasing - PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $8,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Parking: Avail. for $550/mo.

Amenities: Gym, Pool, Hotel Services

Pets: Negotiable with addn. deposit

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood & Carpet

Laundry: In unit

Storage: Locker avail for addn fee

Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $850

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

A unique blend of luxurious living in an urban setting. This spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath offers a generous, open and flexible floor plan, large master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like bath with luxury finishes, nearly floor to ceiling windows provide an inviting introduction to the views of Downtown. The Four Season Residence is a full-service doorman building that offers 24-hour concierge attended lobby, direct access to the Equinox gym and hotel. Superior location in the heart of Downtown SF. Garaged parking available.



View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



(RLNE4904386)