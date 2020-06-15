All apartments in San Francisco
765 Market Street #25E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

765 Market Street #25E

765 Market St · (415) 713-8510
Location

765 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 765 Market Street #25E · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
lobby
Spacious High Floor Unit at Four Seasons| Elite Leasing - PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $8,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: Avail. for $550/mo.
Amenities: Gym, Pool, Hotel Services
Pets: Negotiable with addn. deposit
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & Carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: Locker avail for addn fee
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $850
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
A unique blend of luxurious living in an urban setting. This spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath offers a generous, open and flexible floor plan, large master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like bath with luxury finishes, nearly floor to ceiling windows provide an inviting introduction to the views of Downtown. The Four Season Residence is a full-service doorman building that offers 24-hour concierge attended lobby, direct access to the Equinox gym and hotel. Superior location in the heart of Downtown SF. Garaged parking available.

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

(RLNE4904386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Market Street #25E have any available units?
765 Market Street #25E has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 765 Market Street #25E have?
Some of 765 Market Street #25E's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 765 Market Street #25E currently offering any rent specials?
765 Market Street #25E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Market Street #25E pet-friendly?
Yes, 765 Market Street #25E is pet friendly.
Does 765 Market Street #25E offer parking?
Yes, 765 Market Street #25E does offer parking.
Does 765 Market Street #25E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Market Street #25E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Market Street #25E have a pool?
Yes, 765 Market Street #25E has a pool.
Does 765 Market Street #25E have accessible units?
No, 765 Market Street #25E does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Market Street #25E have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Market Street #25E does not have units with dishwashers.
