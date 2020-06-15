765 Market Street #25E

Amenities
Spacious High Floor Unit at Four Seasons| Elite Leasing - PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $8,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Parking: Avail. for $550/mo.
Amenities: Gym, Pool, Hotel Services
Pets: Negotiable with addn. deposit
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & Carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: Locker avail for addn fee
Condo HOA Move-in Move-out Fees (paid by Tenant): $850
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194)
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053)
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
A unique blend of luxurious living in an urban setting. This spacious 2 bedroom/2.5 bath offers a generous, open and flexible floor plan, large master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like bath with luxury finishes, nearly floor to ceiling windows provide an inviting introduction to the views of Downtown. The Four Season Residence is a full-service doorman building that offers 24-hour concierge attended lobby, direct access to the Equinox gym and hotel. Superior location in the heart of Downtown SF. Garaged parking available.
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/
Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/
(RLNE4904386)