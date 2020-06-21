All apartments in San Francisco
755 Bush Street #100
San Francisco, CA
755 Bush Street #100
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:09 PM

755 Bush Street #100

755 Bush Street · (415) 218-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Francisco
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

755 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
rent controlled
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
VIRTUAL TOUR + ONLINE LEASE OPTION. $0 DEPOSIT SPECIAL MAY SPECIAL - FREE MONTH OF RENT - 13 Month Lease term Space with Grace Front Row Center at 755 BUSH More Inventory available Studio &amp;;;; 1BR Pocket Listings for Immediate Occupancy. Centrally Located Property Offers Elegance Without Pretense Near the Most Prominent Landmarks of San Francisco. Trader Joe's &amp;;;; CVS Are Within Close Proximity. Multiple Transit Routes Include Cable Cars &amp;;;; The 76X Express Beach Bus. History Meets Modernity with Exquisite Details for Immediate Occupancy. Move-In Date Negotiable. Dog Walks Are Walk in The Park in Huntington Park. Limited Time Offer $0 Deposit IQ Per Approved Credit. Water &amp;;;; Trash Included in Rent. Flexible Move In Date. SUMMARY OF FEATURES -$0 DEPOSIT SPECIAL On Approved Credit. Ltd Time. Resident Responsible for Any Damages at Move Out. Purchase Rhino Security Bond and Pay a Low Monthly Fee $7 to $15 Per Month: Coverage to $1500 OR Pay Standard Refundable $1500 OAC. -Near CA Cable Car. Trader Joe's. CVS. Walgreen's. Union Square. -Retro Revamp Where Old World Charm is Refreshed. -High Ceilings. Hardwood Floors. Beautiful Windows. -Avoid Ridiculous Rent Increases With Rent Control. -Design Details Difficult to Duplicate in This Day &amp;;;; Age. -Less Carpool Karaoke. Easy Proximity to All. High Walk Score. -Award Winning Owner Management Company Per SFAA. -Tails of the CITY Per Manager Approval. Text/Call for Fastest Reply: Name. Address Request. Move Date. Dave Chesnosky Leasing &amp;;;; Multi Unit Specialist RentingSF Powered by Compass Follow Me on Instagram @ rentingSF DRE # 01886014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 755 Bush Street #100 have any available units?
755 Bush Street #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 Bush Street #100 have?
Some of 755 Bush Street #100's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Bush Street #100 currently offering any rent specials?
755 Bush Street #100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Bush Street #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 755 Bush Street #100 is pet friendly.
Does 755 Bush Street #100 offer parking?
No, 755 Bush Street #100 does not offer parking.
Does 755 Bush Street #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Bush Street #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Bush Street #100 have a pool?
No, 755 Bush Street #100 does not have a pool.
Does 755 Bush Street #100 have accessible units?
No, 755 Bush Street #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Bush Street #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 755 Bush Street #100 does not have units with dishwashers.

