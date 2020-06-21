755 Bush Street #100.

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR + ONLINE LEASE OPTION. $0 DEPOSIT SPECIAL MAY SPECIAL - FREE MONTH OF RENT - 13 Month Lease term Space with Grace Front Row Center at 755 BUSH More Inventory available Studio &;;; 1BR Pocket Listings for Immediate Occupancy. Centrally Located Property Offers Elegance Without Pretense Near the Most Prominent Landmarks of San Francisco. Trader Joe's &;;; CVS Are Within Close Proximity. Multiple Transit Routes Include Cable Cars &;;; The 76X Express Beach Bus. History Meets Modernity with Exquisite Details for Immediate Occupancy. Move-In Date Negotiable. Dog Walks Are Walk in The Park in Huntington Park. Limited Time Offer $0 Deposit IQ Per Approved Credit. Water &;;; Trash Included in Rent. Flexible Move In Date. SUMMARY OF FEATURES -$0 DEPOSIT SPECIAL On Approved Credit. Ltd Time. Resident Responsible for Any Damages at Move Out. Purchase Rhino Security Bond and Pay a Low Monthly Fee $7 to $15 Per Month: Coverage to $1500 OR Pay Standard Refundable $1500 OAC. -Near CA Cable Car. Trader Joe's. CVS. Walgreen's. Union Square. -Retro Revamp Where Old World Charm is Refreshed. -High Ceilings. Hardwood Floors. Beautiful Windows. -Avoid Ridiculous Rent Increases With Rent Control. -Design Details Difficult to Duplicate in This Day &;;; Age. -Less Carpool Karaoke. Easy Proximity to All. High Walk Score. -Award Winning Owner Management Company Per SFAA. -Tails of the CITY Per Manager Approval. Text/Call for Fastest Reply: Name. Address Request. Move Date. Dave Chesnosky Leasing &;;; Multi Unit Specialist RentingSF Powered by Compass Follow Me on Instagram @ rentingSF DRE # 01886014