741 Filbert Street Unit A

Amenities
Charming North Beach Furnished Cottage, Washer/Dryer | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $2,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Shared deck and garden
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 9-12 months
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: Hardwood and Marmoleum
Laundry: In bldg.
Storage: In Laundry room
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This furnished North Beach detached cottage has the following features:
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Freestanding quiet cottage in the rear of the building
- Remodeled and squeaky clean kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher & eat-in dining
- Fully furnished and well-appointed with linens and cookware
- Private washer & dryer as well as storage in the lower level of the cottage
- Prime North Beach location - Walk score of 99pts and transit score of 92 pts
- Housekeeping available
- Available 9-12 months
- Walk to the financial district
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/
Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/
Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour
(RLNE5834972)