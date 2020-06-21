741 Filbert Street Unit A

Amenities

Charming North Beach Furnished Cottage, Washer/Dryer | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $2,950/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street Parking

Amenities: Shared deck and garden

Pets: Considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 9-12 months

Utilities Included: Water & Garbage

Property Type: Furnished

Floors: Hardwood and Marmoleum

Laundry: In bldg.

Storage: In Laundry room

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This furnished North Beach detached cottage has the following features:

- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Freestanding quiet cottage in the rear of the building

- Remodeled and squeaky clean kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher & eat-in dining

- Fully furnished and well-appointed with linens and cookware

- Private washer & dryer as well as storage in the lower level of the cottage

- Prime North Beach location - Walk score of 99pts and transit score of 92 pts

- Housekeeping available

- Available 9-12 months

- Walk to the financial district

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



