741 Filbert Street Unit A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

741 Filbert Street Unit A

741 Filbert Street · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

741 Filbert Street, San Francisco, CA 94133
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 741 Filbert Street Unit A · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming North Beach Furnished Cottage, Washer/Dryer | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $2,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Shared deck and garden
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 9-12 months
Utilities Included: Water & Garbage
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: Hardwood and Marmoleum
Laundry: In bldg.
Storage: In Laundry room
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This furnished North Beach detached cottage has the following features:
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Freestanding quiet cottage in the rear of the building
- Remodeled and squeaky clean kitchen with gas cooking, dishwasher & eat-in dining
- Fully furnished and well-appointed with linens and cookware
- Private washer & dryer as well as storage in the lower level of the cottage
- Prime North Beach location - Walk score of 99pts and transit score of 92 pts
- Housekeeping available
- Available 9-12 months
- Walk to the financial district
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5834972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Filbert Street Unit A have any available units?
741 Filbert Street Unit A has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Filbert Street Unit A have?
Some of 741 Filbert Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Filbert Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
741 Filbert Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Filbert Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Filbert Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 741 Filbert Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 741 Filbert Street Unit A does offer parking.
Does 741 Filbert Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 Filbert Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Filbert Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 741 Filbert Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 741 Filbert Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 741 Filbert Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Filbert Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Filbert Street Unit A has units with dishwashers.
