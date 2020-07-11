740 Bacon Street - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********

After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.

*****************************************************************



Situated in the center of Portola District of San Francisco, this unit is conveniently close to plenty of restaurants, shops, convenience stores, etc.



A cozy unit of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of natural lighting and a gorgeous patio view of San Francisco. The unit comes with 1 parking spot in the garage and laundry unit shared with the other 3 units.



Move-in Condition with the Following Features:

- Refrigerator

- Oven range

- 1 Garage parking

- Balcony patio



Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking



Rent:

- $2900 Rent + $2900 Security deposit

- Water and garbage is included

- The tenant will be responsible for their own PG&E (electricity and gas).

- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner listed as an additional insured.

- Washer & Dryer is shared with the other 3 units in the building.



First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)



If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:

https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56667



If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.



We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.



Agent Contact:

Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)

(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)



Henry Low (DRE#00852797)

Phone: 415-505-0303