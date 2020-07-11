All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 740 Bacon Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
740 Bacon Street - 3
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:23 AM

740 Bacon Street - 3

740 Bacon Street · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

740 Bacon Street, San Francisco, CA 94134
Portola

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE **********
After reviewing all media and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward. Our property manager will review your applications and will invite you for a private tour if we like to move forward. If you like to proceed, we will run a mandatory credit background check ($35) to finalize the process. If everything checks out, we will sign a lease. Please note: You have the opportunity to back out prior to signing the lease.
*****************************************************************

Situated in the center of Portola District of San Francisco, this unit is conveniently close to plenty of restaurants, shops, convenience stores, etc.

A cozy unit of 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of natural lighting and a gorgeous patio view of San Francisco. The unit comes with 1 parking spot in the garage and laundry unit shared with the other 3 units.

Move-in Condition with the Following Features:
- Refrigerator
- Oven range
- 1 Garage parking
- Balcony patio

Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking

Rent:
- $2900 Rent + $2900 Security deposit
- Water and garbage is included
- The tenant will be responsible for their own PG&E (electricity and gas).
- Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner listed as an additional insured.
- Washer & Dryer is shared with the other 3 units in the building.

First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only)

If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application:
https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56667

If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval.

We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory non-refundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged.

Agent Contact:
Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408)
(Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160)

Henry Low (DRE#00852797)
Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Bacon Street - 3 have any available units?
740 Bacon Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Bacon Street - 3 have?
Some of 740 Bacon Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Bacon Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
740 Bacon Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Bacon Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 740 Bacon Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 740 Bacon Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 740 Bacon Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 740 Bacon Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Bacon Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Bacon Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 740 Bacon Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 740 Bacon Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 740 Bacon Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Bacon Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Bacon Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 740 Bacon Street - 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
The Civic
101 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
621 STOCKTON
621 Stockton St
San Francisco, CA 94108
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
100 Broderick
100 Broderick St
San Francisco, CA 94117
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
3560 DIVISADERO
3560 Divisadero Street
San Francisco, CA 94123
434 Leavenworth St
434 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity