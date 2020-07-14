All apartments in San Francisco
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 Bush Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 726 Bush Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
elevator
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, and of course, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood. There’s also plenty within stumbling distance of your doorstep. Take your bromance for happy hour beers at Bacchus, ditch your diet at Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers or ease into a mid-week decompression session at Resolute’s “winemaker Wednesdays.” Taking it easy in Lower Nob Hill is a no-brainer.

With an easy access to FiDi, BART, MUNI and Van Ness tech shuttles, this prime-location building takes care of business. Granite countertops, freshly polished hardwood floors, and thoughtful updates infuse this classic with contemporary design cues. High-speed internet, washer/dryer, dishwasher and a host of labor-saving conveniences make this apartment a den of zen.

Genius comes in many forms, and most geniuses come to San Francisco. Our eclectic community of innov

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Bush Street have any available units?
726 Bush Street has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Bush Street have?
Some of 726 Bush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Bush Street currently offering any rent specials?
726 Bush Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Bush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Bush Street is pet friendly.
Does 726 Bush Street offer parking?
Yes, 726 Bush Street offers parking.
Does 726 Bush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Bush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Bush Street have a pool?
No, 726 Bush Street does not have a pool.
Does 726 Bush Street have accessible units?
Yes, 726 Bush Street has accessible units.
Does 726 Bush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Bush Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

