726 Bush Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator oven range Property Amenities accessible bocce court elevator internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Lower Nob Hill has a casual, laid-back feel and tons of overlap appeal. Polk Street’s bar scene, Union Square shopping, FiDi business buzz, and of course, Nob Hill’s polished heights, are easy excursions from this central neighborhood. There’s also plenty within stumbling distance of your doorstep. Take your bromance for happy hour beers at Bacchus, ditch your diet at Pearl’s Deluxe Burgers or ease into a mid-week decompression session at Resolute’s “winemaker Wednesdays.” Taking it easy in Lower Nob Hill is a no-brainer.



With an easy access to FiDi, BART, MUNI and Van Ness tech shuttles, this prime-location building takes care of business. Granite countertops, freshly polished hardwood floors, and thoughtful updates infuse this classic with contemporary design cues. High-speed internet, washer/dryer, dishwasher and a host of labor-saving conveniences make this apartment a den of zen.



