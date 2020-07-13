Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal oven stainless steel Property Amenities playground dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

NOPA is not easily typecast; it’s a classic SF remix. Green parks, old school barbershops, popular restaurants and delightfully weird people: NOPA delivers on all fronts. The area’s musical legacy is epic – with jazz roots that run deep, and its current reputation as grownup playground is well earned. From early morning runners to late night dancers, NOPA has the answers.



Whiteboards are remarkable, and so is this beautiful baby blue building (please leave your Sharpies at home). Bay windows maximize sunny days, and efficient appliances, like the washer/dryer, shrink your domestic drudgery duties. Thanks to designer updates, this timeless NOPA classic transcends trends.



Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachiever