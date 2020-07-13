All apartments in San Francisco
720 Baker St · (415) 319-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

720 Baker St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 720 BAKER.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
NOPA is not easily typecast; it’s a classic SF remix. Green parks, old school barbershops, popular restaurants and delightfully weird people: NOPA delivers on all fronts. The area’s musical legacy is epic – with jazz roots that run deep, and its current reputation as grownup playground is well earned. From early morning runners to late night dancers, NOPA has the answers.

Whiteboards are remarkable, and so is this beautiful baby blue building (please leave your Sharpies at home). Bay windows maximize sunny days, and efficient appliances, like the washer/dryer, shrink your domestic drudgery duties. Thanks to designer updates, this timeless NOPA classic transcends trends.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachiever

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 BAKER have any available units?
720 BAKER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 BAKER have?
Some of 720 BAKER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 BAKER currently offering any rent specials?
720 BAKER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 BAKER pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 BAKER is pet friendly.
Does 720 BAKER offer parking?
No, 720 BAKER does not offer parking.
Does 720 BAKER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 BAKER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 BAKER have a pool?
No, 720 BAKER does not have a pool.
Does 720 BAKER have accessible units?
No, 720 BAKER does not have accessible units.
Does 720 BAKER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 BAKER has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

