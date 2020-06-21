All apartments in San Francisco
72 Townsend Street #507
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

72 Townsend Street #507

72 Townsend Street · (415) 516-4613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72 Townsend Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 72 Townsend Street #507 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Spacious 1 bedroom in the heart of South Beach - Welcome to 72 Townsend! High end new construction condominium building in one of the best blocks in the heart of San Francisco's sought-after South Beach district. This 74-unit luxurious boutique building positions residents in the middle of a vibrant hub of nightlife, culture and commerce. You’re just steps away from Oracle Park, Muni, Ferry Building, Bay Bridge, Embarcadero, restaurants, and near major Bay Area employers like Google, Dropbox, & more.

Features of the unit include:
• 1 Bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
• Approximately 851 square feet
• High end Bosh and Thermador appliances
• In-unit washer & dryer
• Hardwood floors
• Double paned windows
• Custom window treatment
• Gourmet kitchen with Peninsula
• Spacious Great room
• Generous storage and closet
• Master suite with separate soaker tub & oversized walk in shower
Terms:
• Rent: $3,995/mo.
• 1 month rent security deposit
• Pets allowed per owner’s approval - $500 pet deposit
• $40 application fee per adult on the lease
• Move-in mid June
• 1 year lease, includes garbage and water
• The unit is being rent unfurnished
• 1 car parking and storage included in the rent
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Nick Hazelton via text at 415-516-4613 for more information and rental qualifications to determine if this home is a good fit. Private showings will only be accommodated after confirmation that you have reviewed all available information, and will follow the most recent California Association of Realtors guidelines as well as any applicable city and state guidelines.

Nick Hazelton
Realtor | DRE #02062164
Vanguard Properties

nickhazelton.com
Cell: 415.516.4613 | nickhazelton@vanguardsf.com

Offered by Vanguard Property Management, Lic#01866223, an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider

(RLNE5803158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

