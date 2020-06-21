72 Townsend Street #507

Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom in the heart of South Beach - Welcome to 72 Townsend! High end new construction condominium building in one of the best blocks in the heart of San Francisco's sought-after South Beach district. This 74-unit luxurious boutique building positions residents in the middle of a vibrant hub of nightlife, culture and commerce. You’re just steps away from Oracle Park, Muni, Ferry Building, Bay Bridge, Embarcadero, restaurants, and near major Bay Area employers like Google, Dropbox, & more.



Features of the unit include:

• 1 Bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

• Approximately 851 square feet

• High end Bosh and Thermador appliances

• In-unit washer & dryer

• Hardwood floors

• Double paned windows

• Custom window treatment

• Gourmet kitchen with Peninsula

• Spacious Great room

• Generous storage and closet

• Master suite with separate soaker tub & oversized walk in shower

Terms:

• Rent: $3,995/mo.

• 1 month rent security deposit

• Pets allowed per owner’s approval - $500 pet deposit

• $40 application fee per adult on the lease

• Move-in mid June

• 1 year lease, includes garbage and water

• The unit is being rent unfurnished

• 1 car parking and storage included in the rent

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Nick Hazelton via text at 415-516-4613 for more information and rental qualifications to determine if this home is a good fit. Private showings will only be accommodated after confirmation that you have reviewed all available information, and will follow the most recent California Association of Realtors guidelines as well as any applicable city and state guidelines.



