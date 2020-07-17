All apartments in San Francisco
714 PACIFIC AVENUE

714 Pacific Avenue · (415) 421-7116 ext. 108
Location

714 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94133
Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 714 PACIFIC AVENUE - 2 · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

4 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment at Chinatown Bordering the Financial District & North Beach - CHINATOWN
Famous for being the largest Chinatown outside of Asia, San Francisco’s Chinatown is a vibrant neighborhood teeming with cultural offerings. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Financial District, Chinatown is one of the top destinations in the city for its fantastic sights, shopping, and dining.

Grant Avenue and Stockton Street are the neighborhood’s main thoroughfares, each touting rows of dim sum spots, bakeries, tea houses, cafes, markets, and specialty stores. Some of Chinatown’s most notable landmarks include the Dragon’s Gate, the Chinese Historical Society of America, and Tin How Temple.

Chinatown residents enjoy an array of lively, year-round events, such as the Chinese Culture Center Spring Festival, Autumn Moon Festival, and the popular Chinese New Year Festival and Parade. The neighborhood’s central locale affords residents easy commutes and travels.

NORTH BEACH
Located on the north end of San Francisco and encompassing Fisherman’s Wharf, Telegraph Hill, and Embarcadero, North Beach is a large neighborhood on the bay with diverse neighborhoods and plenty to do. Some of San Francisco’s most iconic landmarks are located here, including Pioneer Park, Coit Tower, Pier 39, and Washington Square. Considered one of the nation’s best neighborhoods, North Beach started out as an actual beach and was filled in during the late 1800s.

During the 1950s, North Beach was a meeting place for the Beat Generation, a literary movement that included several famous authors like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg. Learn more about this important movement at the Beat Museum, located off-Broadway. North Beach is hilly, and several famous staircases are located throughout. Climb to the top of the Peter Macciarini Steps for terrific views of the Financial District, the Vallejo Stairs for beautiful bay views, or the garden-filled Filbert Street Stairs.

Like all of San Francisco, you won’t be lacking great restaurants or nightlife when you move to North Beach. Some neighborhood favorites include Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Caffe Trieste, Sotto Mare, Mama’s on Washington Square, and Hillstone.

FINANCIAL DISTRICT
Appropriately named, the Financial District of San Francisco is the central working district in the city. Law firms, corporate offices, banks, and Fortune 500 companies are a few of the financial institutions that occupy the area. This industry-based neighborhood offers abundant restaurants and shopping opportunities as well. The Financial District sits next door to Chinatown and Union Square, a vibrant neighborhood offering upscale shops, restaurants, hotels, and nightlife. Residents of this district enjoy the upscale, high-rise apartments towering over the city and the modern apartment buildings in a central location.

The Financial District occupies much of North Market and Mission Streets in the northeast portion of San Francisco. Conveniently located near bus lines, train lines, ferries, and freeways, this neighborhood’s central location serves thousands of daily commuters.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 PACIFIC AVENUE have any available units?
714 PACIFIC AVENUE has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 714 PACIFIC AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
714 PACIFIC AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 PACIFIC AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 714 PACIFIC AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 714 PACIFIC AVENUE offer parking?
No, 714 PACIFIC AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 714 PACIFIC AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 PACIFIC AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 PACIFIC AVENUE have a pool?
No, 714 PACIFIC AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 714 PACIFIC AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 714 PACIFIC AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 714 PACIFIC AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 PACIFIC AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 PACIFIC AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 PACIFIC AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

