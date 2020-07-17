714 PACIFIC AVENUE

Amenities

4 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment at Chinatown Bordering the Financial District & North Beach - CHINATOWN

Famous for being the largest Chinatown outside of Asia, San Francisco’s Chinatown is a vibrant neighborhood teeming with cultural offerings. Nestled between Nob Hill and the Financial District, Chinatown is one of the top destinations in the city for its fantastic sights, shopping, and dining.



Grant Avenue and Stockton Street are the neighborhood’s main thoroughfares, each touting rows of dim sum spots, bakeries, tea houses, cafes, markets, and specialty stores. Some of Chinatown’s most notable landmarks include the Dragon’s Gate, the Chinese Historical Society of America, and Tin How Temple.



Chinatown residents enjoy an array of lively, year-round events, such as the Chinese Culture Center Spring Festival, Autumn Moon Festival, and the popular Chinese New Year Festival and Parade. The neighborhood’s central locale affords residents easy commutes and travels.



NORTH BEACH

Located on the north end of San Francisco and encompassing Fisherman’s Wharf, Telegraph Hill, and Embarcadero, North Beach is a large neighborhood on the bay with diverse neighborhoods and plenty to do. Some of San Francisco’s most iconic landmarks are located here, including Pioneer Park, Coit Tower, Pier 39, and Washington Square. Considered one of the nation’s best neighborhoods, North Beach started out as an actual beach and was filled in during the late 1800s.



During the 1950s, North Beach was a meeting place for the Beat Generation, a literary movement that included several famous authors like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg. Learn more about this important movement at the Beat Museum, located off-Broadway. North Beach is hilly, and several famous staircases are located throughout. Climb to the top of the Peter Macciarini Steps for terrific views of the Financial District, the Vallejo Stairs for beautiful bay views, or the garden-filled Filbert Street Stairs.



Like all of San Francisco, you won’t be lacking great restaurants or nightlife when you move to North Beach. Some neighborhood favorites include Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, Caffe Trieste, Sotto Mare, Mama’s on Washington Square, and Hillstone.



FINANCIAL DISTRICT

Appropriately named, the Financial District of San Francisco is the central working district in the city. Law firms, corporate offices, banks, and Fortune 500 companies are a few of the financial institutions that occupy the area. This industry-based neighborhood offers abundant restaurants and shopping opportunities as well. The Financial District sits next door to Chinatown and Union Square, a vibrant neighborhood offering upscale shops, restaurants, hotels, and nightlife. Residents of this district enjoy the upscale, high-rise apartments towering over the city and the modern apartment buildings in a central location.



The Financial District occupies much of North Market and Mission Streets in the northeast portion of San Francisco. Conveniently located near bus lines, train lines, ferries, and freeways, this neighborhood’s central location serves thousands of daily commuters.



