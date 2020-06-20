Amenities

709 Fillmore #2 Newly renovated two room studio with a renovated kitchen - gas stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. There are hardwood floors throughout, updated full bath, deep closet and located just a few blocks to Hayes Valley, a block to Alamo Square Park and located near public transportation. Sunday farmers market one block down!!! Unit - One main room with closet - Bathroom with shower - Good closet space - Eat in kitchen w/ gas range, dishwasher, disposal and fridge - Hardwood floors throughout - Street Parking Terms - Security deposit is approximately 1.5x rent - Shared laundry basement- Coin operated - Owner pays water and garbage - Non smoking building - Pet Friendly- No additional deposit! Location: Located between two of SF's most desirable neighborhoods! Blocks to Divisadero and the NOPA District and a few blocks down to the heart of Hayes Valley. Alamo Square park is just a few blocks away. The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans.



