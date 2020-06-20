All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

709 Fillmore

709 Fillmore Street · (415) 690-8156
Location

709 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Alamo Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
709 Fillmore #2 Newly renovated two room studio with a renovated kitchen - gas stove, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. There are hardwood floors throughout, updated full bath, deep closet and located just a few blocks to Hayes Valley, a block to Alamo Square Park and located near public transportation. Sunday farmers market one block down!!! Unit - One main room with closet - Bathroom with shower - Good closet space - Eat in kitchen w/ gas range, dishwasher, disposal and fridge - Hardwood floors throughout - Street Parking Terms - Security deposit is approximately 1.5x rent - Shared laundry basement- Coin operated - Owner pays water and garbage - Non smoking building - Pet Friendly- No additional deposit! Location: Located between two of SF's most desirable neighborhoods! Blocks to Divisadero and the NOPA District and a few blocks down to the heart of Hayes Valley. Alamo Square park is just a few blocks away. The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Fillmore have any available units?
709 Fillmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Fillmore have?
Some of 709 Fillmore's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Fillmore currently offering any rent specials?
709 Fillmore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Fillmore pet-friendly?
No, 709 Fillmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 709 Fillmore offer parking?
No, 709 Fillmore does not offer parking.
Does 709 Fillmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Fillmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Fillmore have a pool?
No, 709 Fillmore does not have a pool.
Does 709 Fillmore have accessible units?
No, 709 Fillmore does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Fillmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Fillmore has units with dishwashers.
