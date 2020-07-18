All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 2 2020 at 2:47 PM

700 Presidio Avenue

700 Presidio Avenue · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Presidio Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
700 Presidio Ave. #302 Wow! This beautiful, updated 1-bedroom apartment in Lower Pac Heights/Laurel Village/Presidio location has incredible downtown city views from the private outdoor deck. Onsite one has secured covered parking and laundry services. The kitchen was recently remodeled with newer stainless-steel appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. The bathroom was also recently updated. Several closets provide plenty of storage. Newly carpeted floors throughout and freshly painted interior walls. Extremely desirable neighborhood with many great shops, bars and restaurants. Walk or ride to anywhere in the City from this central and convenient location. Highlights: Beautiful one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment Outdoor deck with downtown city views Newer kitchen countertops/cabinets + stainless-steel dishwasher, range refrigerator Updated bathroom Bedroom and hallway closets New carpet throughout and freshly painted walls Electric baseboard heating Secure access-controlled entry gate On-site laundry On-site elevator Rental rate includes secure covered parking, plus, water and garbage utility Walk score of 98 walkers paradise to restaurants, shops, Trader Joes, Target, JCC and Kaiser. Transit score of 84 close to public transportation routes 38 Geary, 1 California, 43 Masonic. The building is well maintained with an on-site manager. No smoking &amp; no pets. 1-year lease required. Please contact Vance to schedule a showing time at 415-686-7138.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Presidio Avenue have any available units?
700 Presidio Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Presidio Avenue have?
Some of 700 Presidio Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Presidio Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 Presidio Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Presidio Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 700 Presidio Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 700 Presidio Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 700 Presidio Avenue offers parking.
Does 700 Presidio Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Presidio Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Presidio Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 Presidio Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 Presidio Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 Presidio Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Presidio Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Presidio Avenue has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

