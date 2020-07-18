700 Presidio Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

700 Presidio Ave. #302 Wow! This beautiful, updated 1-bedroom apartment in Lower Pac Heights/Laurel Village/Presidio location has incredible downtown city views from the private outdoor deck. Onsite one has secured covered parking and laundry services. The kitchen was recently remodeled with newer stainless-steel appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. The bathroom was also recently updated. Several closets provide plenty of storage. Newly carpeted floors throughout and freshly painted interior walls. Extremely desirable neighborhood with many great shops, bars and restaurants. Walk or ride to anywhere in the City from this central and convenient location. Highlights: Beautiful one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment Outdoor deck with downtown city views Newer kitchen countertops/cabinets + stainless-steel dishwasher, range refrigerator Updated bathroom Bedroom and hallway closets New carpet throughout and freshly painted walls Electric baseboard heating Secure access-controlled entry gate On-site laundry On-site elevator Rental rate includes secure covered parking, plus, water and garbage utility Walk score of 98 walkers paradise to restaurants, shops, Trader Joes, Target, JCC and Kaiser. Transit score of 84 close to public transportation routes 38 Geary, 1 California, 43 Masonic. The building is well maintained with an on-site manager. No smoking & no pets. 1-year lease required. Please contact Vance to schedule a showing time at 415-686-7138.