All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 669 Ellis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
669 Ellis Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

669 Ellis Street

669 Ellis Street · (415) 668-1202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Tenderloin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

669 Ellis Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Tenderloin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic building with walk score of 98. The building is 2 blocks off Polk street, 5 blocks to Union Square, and 3 blocks to market street. Utilities:Washer and Dryer, Stove&amp; Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities (budget $100 for building utility fee) Lease Length: 1 year lease (month to month thereafter). Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes, include income from all adults) Application Fee: $40 per applicant Deposit: one months rent + Additional $500 Pets Allowed: Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 669 Ellis Street have any available units?
669 Ellis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 669 Ellis Street have?
Some of 669 Ellis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 669 Ellis Street currently offering any rent specials?
669 Ellis Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 669 Ellis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 669 Ellis Street is pet friendly.
Does 669 Ellis Street offer parking?
No, 669 Ellis Street does not offer parking.
Does 669 Ellis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 669 Ellis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 669 Ellis Street have a pool?
No, 669 Ellis Street does not have a pool.
Does 669 Ellis Street have accessible units?
No, 669 Ellis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 669 Ellis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 669 Ellis Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 669 Ellis Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinnacle at Nob Hill
899 Pine St
San Francisco, CA 94108
500 BARTLETT Street
500 Bartlett Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
601 O'FARRELL
601 Ofarrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
516 ELLIS
516 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
350 JUDAH
350 Judah St
San Francisco, CA 94122

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity