669 Ellis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic building with walk score of 98. The building is 2 blocks off Polk street, 5 blocks to Union Square, and 3 blocks to market street. Utilities:Washer and Dryer, Stove& Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities (budget $100 for building utility fee) Lease Length: 1 year lease (month to month thereafter). Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes, include income from all adults) Application Fee: $40 per applicant Deposit: one months rent + Additional $500 Pets Allowed: Cats