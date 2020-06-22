669 Ellis Street

Amenities
Historic building with walk score of 98. The building is 2 blocks off Polk street, 5 blocks to Union Square, and 3 blocks to market street. Utilities:Washer and Dryer, Stove& Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Tenant pays all utilities (budget $100 for building utility fee) Lease Length: 1 year lease (month to month thereafter). Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes, include income from all adults) Application Fee: $40 per applicant Deposit: one months rent + Additional $500 Pets Allowed: Cats