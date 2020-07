Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking fireplace

655 Corbett Ave 1Bed/1Bath W/Parking Views!!! *ScottRussellJr* *AMSI*. - Ready to relocate to Twin Peaks? This could be the one bedroom one bath that you have been waiting for!!!



You Tube Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/glImAvRyMvQ



6 Months Lease Option Available as well!



Spectacular views of the City, Bay and Eastbay hills. One bedroom, one bath condo. Open living space, Newly installed double quartz vanity sink in bathroom. Fireplace and parking included (outside space in rear of building). move-in fee paid to building. Building laundry about 5 steps from front door on same floor.



Scott Russell Jr.

(408)655-4278

Bre Lic #01865221



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED ON A YEARLY LEASE TERM --



Amsi

DRE # 01254853



----



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3449023)