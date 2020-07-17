All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:24 AM

645 15th Avenue

645 15th Avenue · (650) 296-3880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

645 15th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Inner Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious four-bedroom home, located in one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods in Inner Richmond is available for lease. This home filled with SF character, is located less than two block's away from Golden Gate Park. This is a perfect location for outdoor activities such as, picnics, running, museums, and botanical gardens. If you love the city feel, you are just a few blocks from Geary and Clement which is a bustling neighborhood full of cafes, restaurants, and shops. This house offers a two car tandem garage, washer and dryer, and plenty of space for storage. The first floor is filled with light and a beautiful space with endless opportunities. The top floor has four bedrooms that includes a master bedroom with plenty of closet space. This house offers multiple options for working from home. In addition to spacious living, the backyard offers a retreat from the day-to-day grind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 15th Avenue have any available units?
645 15th Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 645 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
645 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 645 15th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 645 15th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 645 15th Avenue offers parking.
Does 645 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 15th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 645 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 645 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 645 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 645 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 15th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 15th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

