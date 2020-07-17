645 15th Avenue

Amenities

This spacious four-bedroom home, located in one of San Francisco's most desirable neighborhoods in Inner Richmond is available for lease. This home filled with SF character, is located less than two block's away from Golden Gate Park. This is a perfect location for outdoor activities such as, picnics, running, museums, and botanical gardens. If you love the city feel, you are just a few blocks from Geary and Clement which is a bustling neighborhood full of cafes, restaurants, and shops. This house offers a two car tandem garage, washer and dryer, and plenty of space for storage. The first floor is filled with light and a beautiful space with endless opportunities. The top floor has four bedrooms that includes a master bedroom with plenty of closet space. This house offers multiple options for working from home. In addition to spacious living, the backyard offers a retreat from the day-to-day grind.