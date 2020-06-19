640 Clay Street

Amenities

Please note that this is not an apartment but a coliving accommodation with shared kitchen, bathrooms, and other communal areas. ABOUT PYRAMID RESIDENCES This beautiful coliving space has everything you need for a big city lifestyle without breaking a bank. Coliving is a modern housing solution that comes with a long list of benefits. You can take off your list utilities, WiFi, and cleaning of communal areas because we already took care of it for you. The kitchen comes fully furnished with essential appliances and cookware ready for your signature recipes. Common spaces such as shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area are cleaned and maintained by our housekeeping crew. The building has an onsite manager available 24/7. In order to ensure your safety, we have equipped security cameras. LOCATION Pyramid Coliving is located in the middle of North Beach and Financial District where you get to explore the San Francisco community at its best. Home to major corporations and urban shops, the Financial District draws professionals, students, and interns from all over the world. Steps away from the North Beach - famous neighborhood with a small-town feeling, tons of things-to-do, and the best Italian cuisine in the city. Pyramid Coliving has convenient access to public transport lines such as BART and Muni. YOUR ROOM Beautifully furnished private room with access to shared bathrooms. Comes with: Full-sized bed Fresh bedding Spacious closet Storage cabinets Mini refrigerator Newly renovated hardwood floors Flat-screen TV Sink Microwave High-speed WiFi Join Pyramid Residences today! Reach out to us at reservation@urbanests.com or call at (415) 949-0067! Please note that this shared coliving space and with shared bathrooms.