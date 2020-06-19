All apartments in San Francisco
640 Clay Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

640 Clay Street

640 Clay Street · (415) 949-0067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

640 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94111
Chinatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Please note that this is not an apartment but a coliving accommodation with shared kitchen, bathrooms, and other communal areas. ABOUT PYRAMID RESIDENCES This beautiful coliving space has everything you need for a big city lifestyle without breaking a bank. Coliving is a modern housing solution that comes with a long list of benefits. You can take off your list utilities, WiFi, and cleaning of communal areas because we already took care of it for you. The kitchen comes fully furnished with essential appliances and cookware ready for your signature recipes. Common spaces such as shared bathrooms, kitchen, living area are cleaned and maintained by our housekeeping crew. The building has an onsite manager available 24/7. In order to ensure your safety, we have equipped security cameras. LOCATION Pyramid Coliving is located in the middle of North Beach and Financial District where you get to explore the San Francisco community at its best. Home to major corporations and urban shops, the Financial District draws professionals, students, and interns from all over the world. Steps away from the North Beach - famous neighborhood with a small-town feeling, tons of things-to-do, and the best Italian cuisine in the city. Pyramid Coliving has convenient access to public transport lines such as BART and Muni. YOUR ROOM Beautifully furnished private room with access to shared bathrooms. Comes with: Full-sized bed Fresh bedding Spacious closet Storage cabinets Mini refrigerator Newly renovated hardwood floors Flat-screen TV Sink Microwave High-speed WiFi Join Pyramid Residences today! Reach out to us at reservation@urbanests.com or call at (415) 949-0067! Please note that this shared coliving space and with shared bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Clay Street have any available units?
640 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Clay Street have?
Some of 640 Clay Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 640 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 640 Clay Street offer parking?
No, 640 Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 640 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 640 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 640 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
