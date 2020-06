Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Studio apartment on the large closet, bay windows and remodeled bathroom. This studio has hardwood flooring throughout and plenty of built in storage space. The tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Garbage, etc..) for the unit. NO SMOKING NO PETS 1 year lease $1,950 security deposit Utilities not included 624 Ellis St.