603 Natoma Street, Unit #305

SoMa - 1 BR, 1 BA Condo 658 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ytg3Fqmcx9D



Bright, Warm, and Sunny 1 bed, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor of a well maintained, modern building in the heart of the highly desirable SOMA neighborhood. The kitchen includes modern appliances. The building has an intercom entry system and a secure parking spot. A truly superb location with a Great Walk Score Just blocks to Target, Metreon, Union Square, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, Safeway, Bart, great restaurants and bars.



FEATURES:

*1 Bedroom

*1 Bath

*658 sq. ft.

*Open Concept Design

*Fireplace

*Built-In Shelves in Living Room

*1-Car Parking Included



AMENITIES:

*Keyless Fob Entry to Building

*Laundry Room in Building

*Walk Score of 98 - Walker's Paradise

*Transit Score of 100 - Rider's Paradise

*Bike Score of 98 - Biker's Paradise

*10-12 minute walk to nearby tech company offices like Plaid, Airbnb, Stripe, etc. Lots of restaurants nearby; Iza Ramen, Deli Board, Square Pizza Guys as well as grocery stores; Harvest Urban Market on same block, Whole Foods, Target

*Easy access to freeways I-280, I-80 and HWY101, downtown San Francisco, the Financial District, Mission Bay (AT&T Park), and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA & BART



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/856d4a1b-2857-4887-bd92-19cf90acdbad

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Water

*Trash Included

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



