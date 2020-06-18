All apartments in San Francisco
603 Natoma Street, Unit #305

603 Natoma Street · (415) 498-0068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

603 Natoma Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
key fob access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
key fob access
SoMa - 1 BR, 1 BA Condo 658 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ytg3Fqmcx9D

Bright, Warm, and Sunny 1 bed, 1 bath condo on the 3rd floor of a well maintained, modern building in the heart of the highly desirable SOMA neighborhood. The kitchen includes modern appliances. The building has an intercom entry system and a secure parking spot. A truly superb location with a Great Walk Score Just blocks to Target, Metreon, Union Square, Whole Foods, Bloomingdales, Safeway, Bart, great restaurants and bars.

FEATURES:
*1 Bedroom
*1 Bath
*658 sq. ft.
*Open Concept Design
*Fireplace
*Built-In Shelves in Living Room
*1-Car Parking Included

AMENITIES:
*Keyless Fob Entry to Building
*Laundry Room in Building
*Walk Score of 98 - Walker's Paradise
*Transit Score of 100 - Rider's Paradise
*Bike Score of 98 - Biker's Paradise
*10-12 minute walk to nearby tech company offices like Plaid, Airbnb, Stripe, etc. Lots of restaurants nearby; Iza Ramen, Deli Board, Square Pizza Guys as well as grocery stores; Harvest Urban Market on same block, Whole Foods, Target
*Easy access to freeways I-280, I-80 and HWY101, downtown San Francisco, the Financial District, Mission Bay (AT&T Park), and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA & BART

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/856d4a1b-2857-4887-bd92-19cf90acdbad
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E, Water
*Trash Included
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

©Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2482655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 have any available units?
603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 have?
Some of 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 currently offering any rent specials?
603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 pet-friendly?
No, 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 offer parking?
Yes, 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 does offer parking.
Does 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 have a pool?
No, 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 does not have a pool.
Does 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 have accessible units?
No, 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 603 Natoma Street, Unit #305?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

