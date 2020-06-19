Amenities

600 33rd Avenue is a classic Richmond building with moderately sized units located at the corner of Anza Street and 33rd Avenue in the Richmond District of San Francisco with convenient access to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Unit #6 is on the top floor of two (2) floors of a seven (7) unit building and features hardwood floors, window blinds throughout the unit. With a long entrance hallway, several closets and a large living room with views of the Richmond district, this versatile, top floor apartment features an eat-in kitchen with tiled counters, built-in shelving and newer appliances. Water, sewer, garbage and one (1) assigned garage parking space is included in the rent; there is coin operated laundry on the premises and we are sorry, but this property does not allow pets. Garage parking is subject to actual verification by testing the vehicle prior to initiation of tenancy. To be eligible for garage parking, the vehicle must fit completely in the garage parking space without hindering other vehicles access.

Application Fee: $30.00

Holding Deposit: $623.75

Security Deposit: $3,742.50

12-month Lease Minimum

1.5-month Security Deposit

