Last updated June 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

600 33rd Avenue

600 33rd Avenue · (415) 688-2168
Location

600 33rd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
600 33rd Avenue is a classic Richmond building with moderately sized units located at the corner of Anza Street and 33rd Avenue in the Richmond District of San Francisco with convenient access to restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Unit #6 is on the top floor of two (2) floors of a seven (7) unit building and features hardwood floors, window blinds throughout the unit. With a long entrance hallway, several closets and a large living room with views of the Richmond district, this versatile, top floor apartment features an eat-in kitchen with tiled counters, built-in shelving and newer appliances. Water, sewer, garbage and one (1) assigned garage parking space is included in the rent; there is coin operated laundry on the premises and we are sorry, but this property does not allow pets. Garage parking is subject to actual verification by testing the vehicle prior to initiation of tenancy. To be eligible for garage parking, the vehicle must fit completely in the garage parking space without hindering other vehicles access.
Available Now!

***AVOID SCAMMERS!***
INTERESTED WITH THIS LISTING? CONTACT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS at 415-661-3860.

Application Fee: $30.00
Holding Deposit: $623.75
Security Deposit: $3,742.50
12-month Lease Minimum
1.5-month Security Deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 33rd Avenue have any available units?
600 33rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 600 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
600 33rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 33rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 600 33rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 600 33rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 600 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 33rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 33rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 600 33rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 600 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 600 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 600 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 33rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 33rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 33rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
