592 Wildwood Way

Amenities
RENTED!! Beautiful Top Floor Furnished Flat in the Westwood Park Neighborhood ~ End of a Cul-De-Sac. Parking Included. - Excellent location! Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds.
Quiet Neighborhood Living Yet Close to Downtown and Easy Access to the Peninsula.
Furnished Short Term Rental
2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Ocean Views From Kitchen, Living and Dining Rooms
Fireplace
Dining Room
Living Room
Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar
Gas Range and Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Bath with Tub and Separate Shower Stall
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Washer and Dryer
Yard
Dedicated Parking Space
Close to Highways 280/101
Nearby Schools Include:
Sloat (Commodore) Elementary School
Aptos Middle School
Lowell High School
City College of San FranciscoSan Francisco State Univesity
University of California, San Francisco
Nearby:
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Restaurants and Coffee Shops
Stonestown Galleria
Aptos Playground, Brooks, Mt Davidson, and St Francis Woods Parks
Close to Transit Hubs
Walking Score 84
Transit Score 77
Utilities Not Included. Ratio Utility Billing System with Lower Unit
- Rent: $3,900.00 per month
- Security deposit: $7,800.00
- Lease: 6-11 month lease
- Renters Insurance Required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Application fee: $40.00 per adult applicant.
Shown by Appointment Only
Jules Clark Call-Text 415-938-8838
Realtor
AMSI Real Estate Services
2800 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
www.amsires.com
JClark@amsiemail.com
DRE 02066897
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5390412)