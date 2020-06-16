592 Wildwood Way

Amenities

RENTED!! Beautiful Top Floor Furnished Flat in the Westwood Park Neighborhood ~ End of a Cul-De-Sac. Parking Included. - Excellent location! Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds.

Quiet Neighborhood Living Yet Close to Downtown and Easy Access to the Peninsula.

Furnished Short Term Rental

2 Bedroom 1 Bath

Ocean Views From Kitchen, Living and Dining Rooms

Fireplace

Dining Room

Living Room

Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar

Gas Range and Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Bath with Tub and Separate Shower Stall

Hardwood Floors Throughout

Washer and Dryer

Yard

Dedicated Parking Space

Close to Highways 280/101



Nearby Schools Include:

Sloat (Commodore) Elementary School

Aptos Middle School

Lowell High School

City College of San FranciscoSan Francisco State Univesity

University of California, San Francisco



Nearby:

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods

Restaurants and Coffee Shops

Stonestown Galleria

Aptos Playground, Brooks, Mt Davidson, and St Francis Woods Parks

Close to Transit Hubs

Walking Score 84

Transit Score 77



Furnished Short Term 6-11 Month Rental

Utilities Not Included. Ratio Utility Billing System with Lower Unit

- Rent: $3,900.00 per month

- Security deposit: $7,800.00

- Lease: 6-11 month lease

- Renters Insurance Required

- All applicants must have good credit and good references.

- Application fee: $40.00 per adult applicant.



Shown by Appointment Only

Jules Clark Call-Text 415-938-8838

Realtor

AMSI Real Estate Services

2800 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94109

www.amsires.com

JClark@amsiemail.com

DRE 02066897



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5390412)