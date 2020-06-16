All apartments in San Francisco
592 Wildwood Way

592 Wildwood Way · (925) 771-0761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

592 Wildwood Way, San Francisco, CA 94127
Westwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 592 Wildwood Way · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
RENTED!! Beautiful Top Floor Furnished Flat in the Westwood Park Neighborhood ~ End of a Cul-De-Sac. Parking Included. - Excellent location! Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds.
Quiet Neighborhood Living Yet Close to Downtown and Easy Access to the Peninsula.
Furnished Short Term Rental
2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Ocean Views From Kitchen, Living and Dining Rooms
Fireplace
Dining Room
Living Room
Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar
Gas Range and Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Bath with Tub and Separate Shower Stall
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Washer and Dryer
Yard
Dedicated Parking Space
Close to Highways 280/101

Nearby Schools Include:
Sloat (Commodore) Elementary School
Aptos Middle School
Lowell High School
City College of San FranciscoSan Francisco State Univesity
University of California, San Francisco

Nearby:
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Restaurants and Coffee Shops
Stonestown Galleria
Aptos Playground, Brooks, Mt Davidson, and St Francis Woods Parks
Close to Transit Hubs
Walking Score 84
Transit Score 77

Furnished Short Term 6-11 Month Rental
Utilities Not Included. Ratio Utility Billing System with Lower Unit
- Rent: $3,900.00 per month
- Security deposit: $7,800.00
- Lease: 6-11 month lease
- Renters Insurance Required
- All applicants must have good credit and good references.
- Application fee: $40.00 per adult applicant.

Shown by Appointment Only
Jules Clark Call-Text 415-938-8838
Realtor
AMSI Real Estate Services
2800 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
www.amsires.com
JClark@amsiemail.com
DRE 02066897

AMSI rents and manages unfurnished residences for all your housing needs. As a rental, leasing, property management, and home-finding solution, our inventory includes apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses.

Ask us about our corporate and furnished interim housing, relocation services, and real estate services for sellers and buyers. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

https://www.amsires.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 Wildwood Way have any available units?
592 Wildwood Way has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 592 Wildwood Way have?
Some of 592 Wildwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 Wildwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
592 Wildwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 Wildwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 592 Wildwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 592 Wildwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 592 Wildwood Way does offer parking.
Does 592 Wildwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 592 Wildwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 Wildwood Way have a pool?
No, 592 Wildwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 592 Wildwood Way have accessible units?
No, 592 Wildwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 592 Wildwood Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 592 Wildwood Way has units with dishwashers.
